Buccaneers supplant Packers, while Cardinals take a tumble in latest Herd Hierarchy

After 14 weeks of play, can anyone definitively say which team is the best in the NFL?

With every team in the league having at least three losses now, it's tough to say. However, that logjam hasn't prevented Colin Cowherd of "The Herd" from updating his Herd Hierarchy.

The NFC is still showing out after dominating the top spots in last week's edition, but there has been a shake-up at the summit.

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 15, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 27-20 at Washington Football Team

Colin's thoughts: "They're 3-0 against the NFC East, and three of their next four games are against the NFC East, and they're going to win those games. ... They just have so many playmakers and that's how you win close games."

Up next: Cowboys at Giants (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Tennessee Titans won 20-0 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "They're very reliant on Derrick Henry and they are getting him back. But I still think they can play with virtually anybody because they get a great pass-rush without bringing a blitz."

Up next: Titans at Steelers (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1800

Overall record: 7-6 | Last week: San Francisco 49ers won 26-23 (OT) at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "They're 5-0 in games without a giveaway. So, they've got to play perfect football. This is not a team good enough to turn it over and win. That's not what they are."

Up next: 49ers vs. Falcons (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3500

Overall record: 8-5 | Last week: Los Angeles Chargers won 37-21 vs. New York Giants

Colin's thoughts: "Justin Herbert –– with a new coach, after Thanksgiving –– is suddenly on fire. He leads the NFL with seven games this year of 300 yards passing. ... Back-to-back wins by over 15 points."

Up next: Chargers vs. Chiefs (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals lost 30-23 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "They can win track meets. We all know that. In the games they've played with 30-plus points, they've won 'em all. But when the games get close ... details matter more. ... That's when they can unravel."

Up next: Cardinals at Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +900

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: New England Patriots were on a bye

Colin's thoughts: "I think the best defense in the NFL right now is New England and the best coach is Bill Belichick, so I'll put them at No. 5. They've held each of their last five opponents under 14 points, and in 2021, that's virtually impossible."

Up next: Patriots at Colts (8:20 p.m. ET Saturday, NFL Network)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 48-9 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Colin's thoughts: "I still think if you take the Raider games out, they're not right offensively. Their running game is hit-and-miss, very spotty. If you take out the Raider games, and you look at the other 12 games this year, Patrick Mahomes' passer rating is closer to 90 than it is to 110."

Up next: Chiefs at Chargers (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams won 30-23 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Colin's thoughts: "This is what I love about the Rams: They lead the NFL in yards per play. Now think about that. That's without their No. 1 running back, Cam Akers. That's with a new quarterback. That's with a new system."

Up next: Rams vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers won 45-30 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "Here's the good news for the Packers: They're winning with a bunch of injuries. ... They don't give the ball up. They've only had 10 turnovers all year. So, they're a cleaner team than the Rams at No. 3."

Up next: Packers at Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +650

Overall record: 10-3 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 33-27 (OT) vs. Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "This is what they did last year. Leonard Fournette now is becoming a significant part of this offense. ... When you give Tom [Brady] not only the straight drops but the play-action feature in their offense, this is a really, really tough offense to stop."

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Saints (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +475

