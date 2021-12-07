National Football League Packers, Cardinals and Buccaneers forming NFC stronghold atop latest Herd Hierarchy 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The heavyweights in the NFL reside primarily in the NFC, according to Colin Cowherd.

The top-ranked AFC team in "The Herd" host's latest Herd Hierarchy doesn't come in until No. 4, leaving the NFC holding it down in the top three spots. Will that be the case again next week?

Here are the squads that make up Cowherd's top 10 going into Week 14, along with some insights from FOX Bet .

(Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 7-5 | Last week: Buffalo Bills lost 14-10 vs. New England Patriots

Colin's thoughts: "I'm not taking Buffalo out of my top 10. They've gotten very mistake-prone — 12 giveaways over the last five games, which is the most in the NFL. ... But I still like the coach. I love the quarterback. I like their defensive front. ... They're too good not to make the playoffs."

Up next: Bills at Buccaneers (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Los Angeles Rams won 37-7 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "The Rams lead the NFL in yards per play, and that's something that Vegas has always paid attention to. And I thought it was noteworthy that Odell Beckham Jr. now has had touchdowns in back-to-back games. ... They need him to be a weekly threat."

Up next: Rams at Cardinals (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 7-5 | Last week: Los Angeles Chargers won 41-22 at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "This is a big-play offense. Justin Herbert leads the NFL [with] seven games with 300-plus yards passing. ... They can come back from deficits. They can blow leads, pull it back."

Up next: Chargers vs. Giants (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Dallas Cowboys won 27-17 at New Orleans Saints

Colin's thoughts: "They're very good offensively when Amari Cooper and Tyron Smith are healthy. Cross your fingers there. And they're also 7-0 when they have over 100 yards rushing. So they've got an identity."

Up next: Cowboys at WFT (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Tennessee Titans were on a bye

Colin's thoughts: "I still love Tennessee. They're gonna get Derrick Henry back. They're getting Julio Jones back. They're gonna get A.J. Brown back. They're all beat up. I still like their culture. ... This is a team you will not want to play in the playoffs."

Up next: Titans vs. Jaguars (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +2200

Overall record: 8-4 | Last week: Kansas City Chiefs won 22-9 vs. Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "Situationally, they're still dangerous. And they have held opponents under 20 points in five straight games. Now, their offensive identity is leaking. ... They don't run the football consistently. "

Up next: Chiefs vs. Raiders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +650

Overall record: 9-4 | Last week: New England Patriots won 14-10 at Buffalo Bills

Colin's thoughts: "They have no deep threat, and I think eventually you have to get something a little over the top. ... But I will say this ... they play power football, and Mac Jones has been shockingly efficient."

Up next: Bye

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17 at Atlanta Falcons

Colin's thoughts: "They could be the No. 1 seed in the NFC. ... What I really like about this team, though: They're doing the exact same thing this year that they did last year. They're getting more physical. "

Up next: Buccaneers vs. Bills (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +500

Overall record: 10-2 | Last week: Arizona Cardinals won 33-22 at Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "When you can go 2-1 without DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray. Like, what? They're the shock of the NFL to me. ... Kyler Murray is ridiculous. ... How do you defend him? I don't know."

Up next: Cardinals vs. Rams (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +750

Overall record: 9-3 | Last week: Green Bay Packers were on a bye

Colin's thoughts: "Folks, they don't have their best corner, their best linebacker, their best running back. They lost an All-Pro center. They lost a tight end. And they're still beating people. ... This is the best Green Bay roster Aaron Rodgers has had."

Up next: Packers vs. Bears (8:20 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

NFL championship odds: +700

