Buccaneers Pro Bowl LB Devin White reportedly requests trade
ESPN reported on Tuesday that Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White has requested a trade. It also noted, though, that the Buccaneers don't want to trade the standout linebacker, despite White being "fed up" with the team, according to the report.
FOX Sports NFC South Reporter Greg Auman noted that trading White would clear $11 million in cap space for the Buccaneers.
White is entering the final season of his rookie deal and has been unable to find common ground with the Buccaneers on a contract extension.
The 25-year-old linebacker has spent his entire NFL career with the Buccaneers, who selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of LSU. This past season, he totaled 124 combined tackles, 5.5 sacks, five passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Additionally, White has earned one Pro Bowl nod and started on the team's 2020 Super Bowl defense.
If White is moved, Lavonte David, K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell would make up Tampa Bay's depth at inside linebacker.
The Buccaneers are coming off their third consecutive playoff appearance, though, they lost to the Dallas Cowboys in the wild-card round. Quarterback Tom Brady retired shortly after the season, and Tampa Bay signed Baker Mayfield to a one-year deal to presumably be its 2023 starter.
Family: Dwayne Haskins was drugged before he was fatally struckLamar Jackson welcomes Odell Beckham Jr. to Ravens over FaceTimeCardinals reportedly contacted by 'at least six teams' about third pick in 2023 draft
Giants' WR1 options include DeAndre Hopkins, Jaxon Smith-Njigba ... and Stefon Diggs?Watch Kayvon Thibodeaux's mother react as he surprises her with a new houseCowboys draft scenarios: 3 options for how the first 3 rounds could go
Jon Rahm revealed how Zach Ertz jinxed him before Rahm won The MastersOdell Beckham Jr. signs one-year, $18M deal with Baltimore RavensTyreek Hill's retirement timeline complicates Dolphins' championship window
