Browns TE David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle
Browns TE David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle

Published Sep. 9, 2024 1:46 p.m. ET

Browns tight end David Njoku could miss several weeks with a sprained ankle suffered in Sunday's season-opening loss to Dallas, another concern for a Cleveland offense with multiple issues.

Njoku, who led Cleveland in receptions and touchdowns last season, got hurt while being tackled after a 29-yard gain — the Browns' longest play — in the third quarter of a 33-17 defeat.

While it was widely reported following the game that Njoku had a high ankle sprain, head coach Kevin Stefanski said only that the tight end is one of several players dealing with "week to week" injuries.

Asked to be more specific on a Zoom call, Stefanski only offered that Njoku "is dealing with an ankle injury." The Browns play at Jacksonville on Sunday.

Njoku finished with four catches for 44 yards before his injury.

Cleveland's offense and quarterback Deshaun Watson struggled in Week 1, and now the Browns may have to adjust to not having Njoku, one of the team's top playmakers.

The Browns are also missing tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr., who were both inactive Sunday after coming back from knee surgeries.

Njoku blossomed into one of the league's elite tight ends in 2023. He caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns, earning his first Pro Bowl trip.

A first-round draft pick in 2017, Njoku has the second most receptions (291) for Cleveland since the team's expansion reboot in 1999. Kevin Johnson is first with 315.

Jordan Akins is next on Cleveland's depth chart. He had three catches for 27 yards against the Cowboys, but doesn't have the same dynamic skills as Njoku. Akins was the only other tight end active for the opener.

Cameron Latu and Blake Whiteheart could be elevated from the practice squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Cleveland Browns
