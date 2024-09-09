National Football League Browns reportedly signing ex-Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney to practice squad Published Sep. 9, 2024 6:52 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Cleveland is making an addition to their wide receiver depth one day after a dreadful offensive performance against Dallas in its season opener by signing former Kansas City wideout Kadarius Toney to its practice squad, per multiple reports.

Toney infamously came under scrutiny while with the Chiefs last season amid several high-profile drops and miscues that helped lead to Kansas City losing against Detroit and Buffalo. While Toney had a couple of memorable plays in Kansas City's Super Bowl LVII win over Philadelphia — including a touchdown catch and key late 65-yard punt return — he sat out the final three weeks of the Chiefs' 2023-24 regular season and ensuing Super Bowl run amid a dispute about whether his absence was injury-related or otherwise.

Toney returned to the Chiefs for 2024 training camp but was cut just before the season began after the Chiefs made multiple high-profile acquisitions last offseason to bolster their wide receiver room, including drafting speedster Xavier Worthy with their first-round pick and signing veteran Marquise "Hollywood" Brown.

In Cleveland, Toney will join a talented veteran WR group that includes Amari Cooper and Jerry Jeudy, who make up an offense looking to improve after recording 230 total yards — most of that in garbage time — in Sunday's 33-17 home loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share