National Football League
Browns receiver Amari Cooper questionable to play Monday vs. Steelers
National Football League

Browns receiver Amari Cooper questionable to play Monday vs. Steelers

Updated Sep. 16, 2023 4:12 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for Monday's night's game against the Steelers after leaving practice early Saturday due to a groin injury. 

Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.

"We’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours," Stefanski said.

Can Kenny Pickett, Steelers bounce back against Browns?

Can Kenny Pickett, Steelers bounce back against Browns?

Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland after four with the Cowboys and four with the Raiders. He played the final weeks despite the core muscle injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cooper briefly came into the locker room following practice but didn’t talk to reporters before leaving.

The 29-year-old Cooper is a major part of Cleveland’s offensive attack and not having him in Pittsburgh would be a huge blow to the Browns (1-0), who are coming off a 24-3 win in Week 1 over Cincinnati.

Cooper left the field in the first half against the Bengals but said earlier this week he had just "tweaked" something.

Starting safety Juan Thornhill is also listed as questionable with a calf injury that kept him out of the opener. He returned to practice this week for the first time since Sept. 6.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on 61-yard field goal with no time left

Missouri upsets No. 15 Kansas State on 61-yard field goal with no time left

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2023 MLB Playoff Picture2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power Rankings2023 NBA Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NBA Preseason ScheduleNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes