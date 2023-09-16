Browns receiver Amari Cooper questionable to play Monday vs. Steelers
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable for Monday's night's game against the Steelers after leaving practice early Saturday due to a groin injury.
Coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t have much information on Cooper, who underwent surgery to repair a core muscle injury during the offseason. Cooper was on the field during the portion of practice open to the media.
"We’ll see how he does over the next 48 hours," Stefanski said.
Cooper led the Browns with 78 catches for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns last season, his first in Cleveland after four with the Cowboys and four with the Raiders. He played the final weeks despite the core muscle injury.
Cooper briefly came into the locker room following practice but didn’t talk to reporters before leaving.
The 29-year-old Cooper is a major part of Cleveland’s offensive attack and not having him in Pittsburgh would be a huge blow to the Browns (1-0), who are coming off a 24-3 win in Week 1 over Cincinnati.
Cooper left the field in the first half against the Bengals but said earlier this week he had just "tweaked" something.
Starting safety Juan Thornhill is also listed as questionable with a calf injury that kept him out of the opener. He returned to practice this week for the first time since Sept. 6.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
2023 NFL Week 2 odds: Best bets, including Niners, Bengals to cover
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Vikings RB Alexander Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media
-
Aaron Rodgers on injury return: 'Give me the doubts ... then watch what I do'
NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat discuss Rodgers' injury, teams to avoid in NFL Week 2
-
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts downplays A.J. Brown spat: 'I have no worry about him'
-
2023 NFL Week 2 odds: Best bets, including Niners, Bengals to cover
2023 College Football, NFL odds: Best bets for Colorado-Colorado State, Raiders-Bills
Vikings RB Alexander Mattison calls out racial slurs directed at him on social media
-
Aaron Rodgers on injury return: 'Give me the doubts ... then watch what I do'
NFL Week 2 injury tracker: Austin Ekeler doubtful, DeAndre Hopkins questionable
'Bear Bets': The Group Chat discuss Rodgers' injury, teams to avoid in NFL Week 2
-
Betting action report: Bettors expect Chiefs to rebound, Penn State huge favorites
FOX Super 6 NFL contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Week 2 picks
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts downplays A.J. Brown spat: 'I have no worry about him'