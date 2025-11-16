Shedeur Sanders Makes NFL Debut, Falls Short vs. Ravens; Dillon Gabriel Injured

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his highly anticipated NFL debut in the second half of Sunday’s 23-16 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The highly publicized quarterback entered with 12:43 remaining in the third quarter after Cleveland announced that starter, and fellow rookie, Dillon Gabriel was being evaluated for a concussion. Gabriel was ruled out later in the quarter.

On his first snap, Sanders threw a five-yard pass to wide receiver Cedric Tillman with the Browns leading 16-10. He completed both of his passes for 12 yards on his first drive but also fumbled after an 11-yard sack by Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton.

On his second drive, Sanders took a big hit on third-and-10 and threw the first interception of his NFL career.

Ultimately, Sanders finished 4-of-16 for 47 yards and that interception. He had two throws to the end zone on the Browns’ final drive, but neither pass was complete and the Browns fell to 2-8.

Sanders, a fifth-round pick by the Browns after some projected him to go in the first round, was promoted to Gabriel's backup earlier last month. He had been Cleveland’s No. 3 emergency quarterback — and inactive on game days — for his first five games with the Browns.

The Ravens brought pressure on Sanders early and often. He was constantly on the run and rarely had time to set his feet in the pocket.

His father, Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, coached him in college at Colorado.

The Browns opened camp with a four-man QB competition between Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders. Pickett was considered the front-runner before suffering a hamstring injury, missing time and being traded in August to Las Vegas for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick. Flacco was traded in October to Cincinnati for a 2026 fifth-round pick.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

