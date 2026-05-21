National Football League
Has New Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Met Myles Garrett? 'No'
National Football League

Has New Browns Head Coach Todd Monken Met Myles Garrett? 'No'

Published May. 21, 2026 2:44 p.m. ET

A new head coach is going to meet a lot of people, except for the best defensive end of his generation, apparently.

Speaking at his Thursday press availability, new Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken replied "no" when asked if he had yet met "face-to-face" with superstar defensive end Myles Garrett.

The important thing is this isn't awkward at all.

Garrett, a five-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler, is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw him break the single-season NFL sack record with 23.0 of them, while also totaling a 2025 NFL-high 33 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and 60 combined tackles.

The career-long Browns' defender has logged double-digit sacks in eight consecutive seasons and earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in two of the last three years (2023 and 2025). Garrett ranks first in Browns history in registered sacks (125.5) and forced fumbles (23).

The 60-year-old Monken — who was previously the offensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens from 2023-25 and the Browns' offensive coordinator in 2019, among other assistant coaching positions — is embarking on his first NFL head-coaching stint; he was the head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles from 2013-15.

On the player front, Monken has consistently expressed that second-year signal-caller Shedeur Sanders — who made seven starts in his 2025 rookie campaign — and veteran Deshaun Watson — who hasn't played since Oct. 2024 due to a torn Achilles tendon — will compete to be the team's starting quarterback throughout the offseason.

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