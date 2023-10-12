National Football League
Browns' Deshaun Watson not practicing again with injury; likely out vs. 49ers
Published Oct. 12, 2023 3:48 p.m. ET

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson missed his third straight practice this week on Thursday, increasing the possibility he'll sit out Sunday's game against San Francisco as he recovers from a shoulder injury.

Watson is dealing with a bruise to his throwing shoulder, an injury sustained on Sept. 24 against Tennessee. He surprisingly sat out Cleveland's game against Baltimore the following week, and the Browns had hoped he would get healthier during their bye.

However, Watson isn't ready to practice and there's a strong chance he'll miss his second game when the Browns (2-2) host the unbeaten 49ers (5-0).

Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said the quarterback situation is still "up in the air." Van Pelt said it's possible could play without practicing, but ideally it would be better for him to get some practice reps.

On Wednesday, the Browns moved quarterback PJ Walker ahead of rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson into the backup role behind Watson. Walker made seven starts over three seasons in Carolina, and he gives Cleveland's coaching staff more comfort if he has to start.

Thompson-Robinson struggled in his NFL debut, throwing three interceptions in a 28-3 loss to Baltimore.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

