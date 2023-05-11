National Football League
Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses
Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses

Published May. 11, 2023 10:07 p.m. ET
Ben Arthur
AFC South Reporter

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Browns will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10)— vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 — BYE

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: L  

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19)— vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Dec. 16-17) — vs. Chicago Bears, TBD: W

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Thursday, Dec. 28) — vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 18 (TBD) — at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD: L

Final record: 9-8

The Browns will ultimately go as far as QB Deshaun Watson takes them in 2023. His first season in Cleveland was rough, as he completed just 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five picks. It was understandable, considering he didn’t play in 2021. He must live up to his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract for Cleveland to go anywhere in a loaded AFC, starting with a tough AFC North division. If Watson doesn’t step up, the Browns are a middling team. 

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur.

