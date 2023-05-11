National Football League Cleveland Browns 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 10:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Browns will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are in ET.

Week 1 (Sunday, Sept. 10)— vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 2 (Monday, Sept. 18) — at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m.: W

Week 3 (Sunday, Sept. 24) — vs. Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Sunday, Oct. 1) — vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: L

Week 5 — BYE

ADVERTISEMENT

Week 6 (Sunday, Oct. 15) — vs. San Francisco 49ers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Sunday, Oct. 22) — at Indianapolis Colts, 1 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Sunday, Oct. 29) — at Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 9 (Sunday, Nov. 5) — vs. Arizona Cardinals, 1 p.m.: W

Week 10 (Sunday, Nov. 12) — at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Sunday, Nov. 19)— vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m.: L

Week 12 (Sunday, Nov. 26) — at Denver Broncos, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 3) — at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 14 (Sunday, Dec. 10) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Dec. 16-17) — vs. Chicago Bears, TBD: W

Week 16 (Sunday, Dec. 24) — at Houston Texans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Thursday, Dec. 28) — vs. New York Jets, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 18 (TBD) — at Cincinnati Bengals, TBD: L

Final record: 9-8

The Browns will ultimately go as far as QB Deshaun Watson takes them in 2023. His first season in Cleveland was rough, as he completed just 58.2% of his passes for 1,102 yards and seven touchdowns with five picks. It was understandable, considering he didn’t play in 2021. He must live up to his five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed contract for Cleveland to go anywhere in a loaded AFC, starting with a tough AFC North division. If Watson doesn’t step up, the Browns are a middling team.

Ben Arthur is the AFC South reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Cleveland Browns

share

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more