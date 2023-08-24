Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy carted off field with apparent hamstring injury
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was carted off the field with an apparent right hamstring injury after pulling up during an 11-on-11 play against the Los Angeles Rams in a joint practice Thursday.
Jeudy was running an end-around when he pulled up near the right sideline and grabbed his right hamstring. He needed help getting to the cart.
Jeudy had been hoping to shake off a poor performance the previous day when he had several drops in the team's first joint practice ahead of their preseason finale Saturday night.
Jeudy's injury continues a run of bad luck for the Broncos' receivers.
Tim Patrick tore his left Achilles tendon early in camp and will miss his second straight season. KJ Hamler was released after contracting a heart condition, although the team plans to bring him back once he recovers. And Jalen Virgil sustained a season-ending knee injury at the end of a 50-yard catch in the Broncos' preseason game against the 49ers last week.
Jeudy missed two games last season while dealing with rib and left ankle injuries and a right high ankle sprain in 2021 sidelined him for six games.
Entering his fourth season, the 2020 first-round pick had emerged as Denver's No. 1 receiver after a strong finish last season when he had 35 catches for 523 yards and three touchdowns over the final six weeks of the season.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
