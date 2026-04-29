National Football League
Former Broncos' 2-Time Pro Bowl Safety Justin Simmons Announces NFL Retirement
National Football League

Former Broncos' 2-Time Pro Bowl Safety Justin Simmons Announces NFL Retirement

Published Apr. 29, 2026 1:52 p.m. ET

Two-time Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons has retired from the NFL following a nine-year career, including eight seasons with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos announced Simmons' retirement on Wednesday and noted the news came exactly 10 years after the team selected the safety in the third round from Boston College in 2016.

Though Simmons started 16 games for the Atlanta Falcons in his final season in 2024, when he had two interceptions, he enjoyed most of his success with Denver. Each of his two Pro Bowl seasons came with the Broncos. He also was a four-time second-team All-Pro for Denver.

"Being a Denver Bronco was more than just a team," Simmons said in the Broncos' announcement on social media. "It was my heart, my home and my story."

Added Simmons: "I'm always going to be a Bronco, and I'm always going to be a Broncos fan. They took a chance on me, extended me. This is my home."

Simmons intercepted at least two passes in each of his nine seasons and finished his career with 32, including an NFL-leading six in 2022. He started in 124 of 134 games in his career.

The Falcons also offered congratulations to Simmons on social media.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

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