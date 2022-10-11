National Football League Broncos' Russell Wilson expected to play vs. Chargers 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Despite undergoing a procedure on his throwing shoulder just days ago, Russell Wilson isn't expected to miss any game action.

The Denver Broncos quarterback "should be ready to play" in Week 6 against the Los Angeles Chargers, coach Nathaniel Hackett said Tuesday. Wilson received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection in his right shoulder Friday in Los Angeles. He'll have a little bit more time than usual to recuperate, as the Broncos' Week 6 game is Monday, 10 days after their Week 5 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Wilson has struggled in his first five games with his new team. He has thrown for 1,254 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. His 59.4 completion percentage and 82.8 passer rating are currently the lowest in his 11-year NFL career.

The Broncos' 2-3 record reflects Wilson's struggles. They're 31st in the league in scoring, averaging 15 points per game. In two losses, Denver gave up 17 or fewer points.

Hackett said Tuesday that most of the offensive package has been "stuff [Wilson's] comfortable with." He pointed to "negative plays" as the Broncos' downfall to this point, citing multiple areas that his team can improve in.

"I think that's been one of our nemeses," Hackett said of negative plays. "We have been really good in some explosive passes down the field. I think we are pretty high up there in the league, and we have some really good explosive — we are really feast or famine.

"It's in red zone, and it's in the middle of the field. The amount of ‘get back on tracks’ we have is too difficult. We need to be way more efficient on first down, getting positive yards and even just incompletions instead of sacks or incompletions or penalties. Those are the things we are focusing on, trying to narrow down the things we want to be great at and to continue to develop in those."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more