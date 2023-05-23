National Football League Brock Purdy to begin throwing next week, could be ready for Week 1 Published May. 23, 2023 6:40 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy will be allowed to start throwing "sometime next week," according to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

There's no timetable for Purdy's imminent return, but Shanahan is hoping to have him back for Week 1.

"He's doing good," Shanahan said regarding his recovery. "Still staying the same. [He's] on schedule."

Purdy underwent surgery on March 10 to repair a tear of the UCL in his right arm, which he tore during the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Per Shanahan, Purdy was originally set to resume throwing in June, so his current progress is right on schedule. His status for training camp remains up in the air.

"Yeah, it's not really a moving target. It's that only God knows," Shanahan said. "And it's all estimates, so it depends what quote people have got for me. But we're hoping for Week 1, and I feel pretty optimistic about that.



"That's what we're hoping for — he'll be ready to play in Week 1, and usually, that doesn't mean that's the day he comes back. Usually, you got to come before that to make that goal, and that's kind of the goal we're hoping for, and don't have any reason to think differently."

Purdy went 5-0 in his five regular-season starts as a rookie last season, completing 67.1 percent of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 TDs and four INTs.

