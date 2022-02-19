National Football League Brian Flores hired by Pittsburgh Steelers as senior defensive assistant 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Brian Flores is back on an NFL coaching staff.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach Saturday as a senior defensive assistant. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami.

Flores has maintained his lawsuit would continue even if he found another coaching job. He joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler’s place earlier this month.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured Black head coach, set to enter his 16th season in that role. Tomlin was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL last season. However, the other two, Flores and Houston's David Culley, were fired.

Since the announcement was made that Flores was suing the NFL, the Texans have hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian’s résumé speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Current Steelers president Art Rooney II acknowledged recently the league has "not seen progress in the ranks of head coaches," although he pointed out strides in the hiring of women and minorities in various leadership roles.

Pittsburgh's defense ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed per game (23.4) and 24th in yards allowed per game (361.1) this past season.

The Steelers finished the year 9-7-1 and were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs following a 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

