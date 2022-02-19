National Football League
Brian Flores hired by Pittsburgh Steelers as senior defensive assistant Brian Flores hired by Pittsburgh Steelers as senior defensive assistant
National Football League

Brian Flores hired by Pittsburgh Steelers as senior defensive assistant

1 hour ago

Brian Flores is back on an NFL coaching staff.

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired the former Miami Dolphins head coach Saturday as a senior defensive assistant. The hiring comes less than three weeks after Flores, who is Black, sued the NFL and three teams over alleged racist hiring practices following his dismissal by Miami. 

Flores has maintained his lawsuit would continue even if he found another coaching job. He joins a restructured defensive staff in Pittsburgh after longtime coordinator Keith Butler retired. Teryl Austin was promoted to take Butler’s place earlier this month.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is the NFL’s longest-tenured Black head coach, set to enter his 16th season in that role. Tomlin was one of three Black head coaches in the NFL last season. However, the other two, Flores and Houston's David Culley, were fired.

Since the announcement was made that Flores was suing the NFL, the Texans have hired Lovie Smith, who is Black, and Miami hired Mike McDaniel, who is biracial.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin said in a statement. "Brian’s résumé speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

Jonathan Vilma on Brian Flores: "Everything I saw from him was the makings of a very good coach"

Jonathan Vilma on Brian Flores: "Everything I saw from him was the makings of a very good coach"
FOX Sports NFL analyst Jonathan Vilma joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the coaching acumen of Brian Flores and his lawsuit against the NFL.

Current Steelers president Art Rooney II acknowledged recently the league has "not seen progress in the ranks of head coaches," although he pointed out strides in the hiring of women and minorities in various leadership roles.

Pittsburgh's defense ranked 20th in the NFL in points allowed per game (23.4) and 24th in yards allowed per game (361.1) this past season. 

The Steelers finished the year 9-7-1 and were eliminated in the opening round of the playoffs following a 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
New York Giants hire Angela Baker to join coaching staff
New York Giants

New York Giants hire Angela Baker to join coaching staff

11 mins ago
Trey Lance's readiness to start for 49ers in question
San Francisco 49ers

Trey Lance's readiness to start for 49ers in question

6 hours ago
Buccaneers have reportedly 'done a lot' to acquire Russell Wilson
National Football League

Buccaneers have reportedly 'done a lot' to acquire Russell Wilson

22 hours ago
Some question if Aaron Rodgers can lead Green Bay back to Super Bowl
Green Bay Packers

Some question if Aaron Rodgers can lead Green Bay back to Super Bowl

22 hours ago
Bengals' three-step plan for returning to Super Bowl
National Football League

Bengals' three-step plan for returning to Super Bowl

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes