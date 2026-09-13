Tom Brady Questions Commanders Failed 2-Point Playcall In Loss To Eagles

The Eagles narrowly defeated their division rival Commanders thanks to a failed 2-point conversion attempt by Washington late in the game.

When asked about the Commanders' decision to go for two at the end, Tom Brady didn't hold back on his opinion of the failed conversion, questioning the play call that came up empty and ultimately cost Washington the game.

"If it was a shovel pass to you, [Gronk], I would like it a lot more than to Bates. I think they just have other go-to guys on this team, and then the whole game is going to come down to one play. It's going to come down to one player," Brady said on "The OT."

With just over a minute remaining, Jayden Daniels found Antonio Williams for a touchdown that had the Commanders within striking distance, needing only a 2-point conversion to tie the game that wound up sealing the victory for the Eagles.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion pointed to Jayden Daniels' options and said this will likely be a lesson to learn from in the future.

"So obviously, having the ball in Jayden Daniels' hands with multiple options, I always love that. I think that's something David Blough learns from in the future," Brady added.

It wasn't the first 2-point conversion controversy of the day for Washington. Earlier in the game, Stefon Diggs' touchdown celebration drew a 15-yard penalty that forced the Commanders to kick the extra point rather than go for two, a sequence that loomed as the game slipped away in the final minutes.

Daniels took accountability for the penalty after the game and added Washington likely would have gone for two had it not been for it.

"That's on me for not reiterating that in the huddle, we just got to be smart. There's a time and place for everything and celebrations. I'm pretty sure at that point we would've went for two," Daniels said. "We had a potential to score on the play while we're in the huddle and just reiterating when we score, we're going for two."

The failed conversion proved costly, as Philadelphia held on for the 24-22 win to open the season.

Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns to Dallas Goedert and added another to Dontayvion Wicks in his Eagles debut, giving Philadelphia enough offense to withstand a late Washington push and start 1-0.