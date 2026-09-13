National Football League

National Football League Commanders vs. Eagles Highlights: Philadelphia Hangs On To Defeat Washington Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The first "America's Game of the Week" pitted a pair of longtime NFC East rivals against each other, as the Washington Commanders took on the Philadelphia Eagles — and Philadelphia came away with a 24-22 win to start the season 1-0.

It was the start of a pivotal year for both Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Daniels threw his first touchdown of the season, but a failed two-point conversion attempt in the final minutes kept Washington from tying the game.

In the rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, the Eagles held on behind two touchdown passes from Hurts to Dallas Goedert and one to Dontayvion Wicks, who made his Eagles debut.

Keep up with all of the biggest moments and plays from Philadelphia's season-opening win.

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Sort By Oldest 3:53p ET Live Scoreboard: Live Coverage for this has ended 7:35p ET FINAL: Eagles 24, Commanders 22 7:32p ET Commanders Score, Failed Two-Point Attempt Keeps Eagles Ahead 7:13p ET Goedert Scores Again For The Eagles 7:03p ET Stefon Diggs Scores For Washington 6:54p ET What A Move By Jayden Daniels! 6:46p ET Big Catch By DeVonta Smith Sets Up Eagles FG 6:31p ET Missed Field Goal For Washington 6:20p ET Tom Brady: "Give Me The Jimmy’s And Joe's" 6:00p ET Halftime: Eagles 14, Commanders 9 5:43p ET Commanders Score A Touchdown, PAT Gets Blocked 5:27p ET Eagles Score Another Touchdown 5:11p ET Tom Brady Shares His Call Sheet From Super Bowl 51 5:00p ET Eagles Find The End Zone 4:54p ET Big Catch By Dontayvion Wicks 4:40p ET Big Hit Ends Eagles Opening Drive 4:33p ET Commanders On The Board First 4:26p ET Underway in Philadelphia 3:53p ET Eagles Name Backup QB & Sunday's Inactives

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