Commanders vs. Eagles Highlights: Philadelphia Hangs On To Defeat Washington
The first "America's Game of the Week" pitted a pair of longtime NFC East rivals against each other, as the Washington Commanders took on the Philadelphia Eagles — and Philadelphia came away with a 24-22 win to start the season 1-0.
It was the start of a pivotal year for both Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Daniels threw his first touchdown of the season, but a failed two-point conversion attempt in the final minutes kept Washington from tying the game.
In the rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, the Eagles held on behind two touchdown passes from Hurts to Dallas Goedert and one to Dontayvion Wicks, who made his Eagles debut.
Keep up with all of the biggest moments and plays from Philadelphia's season-opening win.
FINAL: Eagles 24, Commanders 22
Commanders Score, Failed Two-Point Attempt Keeps Eagles Ahead
Goedert Scores Again For The Eagles
Stefon Diggs Scores For Washington
What A Move By Jayden Daniels!
Big Catch By DeVonta Smith Sets Up Eagles FG
Missed Field Goal For Washington
Tom Brady: "Give Me The Jimmy’s And Joe's"
Halftime: Eagles 14, Commanders 9
Commanders Score A Touchdown, PAT Gets Blocked
Eagles Score Another Touchdown
Tom Brady Shares His Call Sheet From Super Bowl 51
Eagles Find The End Zone
Big Catch By Dontayvion Wicks
Big Hit Ends Eagles Opening Drive
Commanders On The Board First
Underway in Philadelphia
Eagles Name Backup QB & Sunday's Inactives
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