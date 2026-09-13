National Football League
Commanders vs. Eagles Highlights: Philadelphia Hangs On To Defeat Washington
National Football League

Commanders vs. Eagles Highlights: Philadelphia Hangs On To Defeat Washington

Updated: Sep 13, 2026 - 7:54 PM ET

The first "America's Game of the Week" pitted a pair of longtime NFC East rivals against each other, as the Washington Commanders took on the Philadelphia Eagles — and Philadelphia came away with a 24-22 win to start the season 1-0.

It was the start of a pivotal year for both Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. 

Daniels threw his first touchdown of the season, but a failed two-point conversion attempt in the final minutes kept Washington from tying the game.

In the rematch of the 2024 NFC Championship Game, the Eagles held on behind two touchdown passes from Hurts to Dallas Goedert and one to Dontayvion Wicks, who made his Eagles debut.

Keep up with all of the biggest moments and plays from Philadelphia's season-opening win.

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3:53p ET

Live Scoreboard:

Live Coverage for this has ended
7:35p ET

FINAL: Eagles 24, Commanders 22

7:32p ET

Commanders Score, Failed Two-Point Attempt Keeps Eagles Ahead

7:13p ET

Goedert Scores Again For The Eagles

7:03p ET

Stefon Diggs Scores For Washington

6:54p ET

What A Move By Jayden Daniels!

6:46p ET

Big Catch By DeVonta Smith Sets Up Eagles FG

6:31p ET

Missed Field Goal For Washington

6:20p ET

Tom Brady: "Give Me The Jimmy’s And Joe's"

6:00p ET

Halftime: Eagles 14, Commanders 9

5:43p ET

Commanders Score A Touchdown, PAT Gets Blocked

5:27p ET

Eagles Score Another Touchdown

5:11p ET

Tom Brady Shares His Call Sheet From Super Bowl 51

5:00p ET

Eagles Find The End Zone

4:54p ET

Big Catch By Dontayvion Wicks

4:40p ET

Big Hit Ends Eagles Opening Drive

4:33p ET

Commanders On The Board First

4:26p ET

Underway in Philadelphia

3:53p ET

Eagles Name Backup QB & Sunday's Inactives

Live Coverage for this began on 3:53p ET
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