Books Say NFL Field is 'as Wide Open as We've Seen in a Long Time'

When I walked off my weekly train to New York City this past Wednesday night, I needed to phone a Las Vegas voice about ranking the best NFL teams.

Westgate SuperBook vice president of race and sports John Murray answered after a few rings and responded in typical Murray fashion.

"Tremendous question."

Murray knew it was coming and still used the word "tremendous" because it’s one of his favorite words. He had already compiled a list of the Westgate’s highest power-rated squads and, naturally, we started at the top.

"The L.A. Rams are the best team in our eyes right now," he continued. "A lot can change, of course, but there are not many weaknesses there. Hall of Fame quarterback, great head coach, decent running game, strong defense.

"They’re our top team."

Top 10 NFL teams per Westgate SuperBook:

1. Los Angeles Rams

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Kansas City Chiefs

5. Detroit Lions

6. Baltimore Ravens

7. Seattle Seahawks

8. Indianapolis Colts

9. Green Bay Packers

10. New England Patriots

The list implies that if Rams and Eagles faced each other on a neutral field, the Rams would be the smallest of favorites. We’re talking percentage points. In fact, the gap between the Westgate’s No. 1 and No. 7 teams is minimal.

Their hypothetical line is Rams -1.5 vs. Seattle.

"This is as wide-open of a field as we’ve seen in a long time," Murray said.

If Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford keeps playing like the NFL MVP favorite, they’ll be difficult to beat on any given Sunday.

As for this Sunday, the Rams opened as 6-point favorites against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Some books are out to -6.5 with a couple offshore outs at -7.

"I lean to the Bucs," one professional bettor told me. "The injury report is very important this week. If their offensive line keeps getting healthier and [running back] Bucky Irving is good to go, they’re worth a look."

Irving practiced last week but didn’t play against the Bills. Backup running back Sean Tucker scored three total touchdowns in his absence.

Bucs head coach Todd Bowles told reporters that Irving and wide receiver Chris Godwin have ramped up their reps at practice this week, so maybe there’s a chance both weapons will be back for Baker Mayfield.

Stay tuned.

Elsewhere, the Eagles just keep winning football games. Trade deadline acquisition Jaelan Phillips is an absolute weapon coming off the edge and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is developing another elite unit.

The Eagles head to Dallas to face the hated Cowboys this weekend. They’re 3- or 3.5-point road favorites, depending on where you bet. And wise guys have driven the total down from 50 to 47.5. I still like it Under 47.5 points.

It's no surprise the reigning Super Bowl champs are still one of the league's best teams. And for all that love surrounding Los Angeles, Philly is favored (-110) to be the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

"Their defense was all over the place the last two games," the bettor continued. "Holding Detroit under 100 yards rushing is no easy task. Their defensive line sets the tone and the guys behind ‘em do their jobs.

"That’s a defense that’s built to win in the playoffs."

