Bills vs Bears: How to Watch, Stream, Odds for NFL Preseason Week 2 action

Published Aug. 17, 2025 7:06 a.m. ET

The NFL preseason heats up as the Chicago Bears take on the Buffalo Bills under the lights at Soldier Field. Bears head coach Ben Johnson announced Wednesday that Caleb Williams and the rest of Chicago’s starters will suit up for Sunday night’s preseason showdown with the Bills at Soldier Field. Here’s everything you need to know about Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills.

How to watch Chicago Bears vs. Buffalo Bills

  • Date: Sunday, August 17, 2025
  • Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
  • TV: FOX
  • Streaming: FOXSports.com and FOX Sports App

Caleb Williams to play in Preseason Week 2, Will he perform well? | The Herd

Caleb Williams to play in Preseason Week 2, Will he perform well? | The Herd
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears starters will play Week 2 vs. the Buffalo Bills. Colin Cowherd asks if Williams will perform after not playing Week 1.
Betting Odds

As of August 15, 2025, the odds (via DraftKings Sportsbook) for the match are:

  • Chicago Bears: -2.5
  • Buffalo Bills: +2.5
  • Over/Under: 41.5 points

Preseason Week 1 Results

Chicago Bears

Buffalo Bills

