Bills' Von Miller facing arrest for assaulting pregnant person, Dallas police say
Police in Dallas have issued an arrest warrant for Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller on charges stemming from a "major disturbance" at a home on Wednesday.
According to police, they were called to the home and a preliminary investigation determined that Miller, 34, and the victim got into a verbal argument and the suspect assaulted the victim. They said Miller left the scene before they arrived.
The victim was treated for minor injuries and an arrest warrant was issued for Miller for allegedly assaulting a pregnant person.
The Bills issued a statement Thursday acknowledging that they are aware of the incident and "are in the process of gathering more information."
The team said it would have no further comment at this point.
Miller, selected No. 2 overall by the Denver Broncos in the 2011 NFL Draft, is an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time first-team Pro Bowl selection.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Jets open Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window, setting possible return date
49ers-Eagles betting trends: Can Philadelphia make history as unique underdog?
Could Jim Harbaugh be coaching his final games at Michigan?
-
Ranking 10 potential NFL coaching vacancies: Which teams would be most appealing?
Caleb Williams: Entering 2024 NFL Draft a 'game-time decision'
2023 NFL Week 13 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
DeSean Jackson, dynamic receiver and return man, to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle
Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks
-
Jets open Aaron Rodgers' 21-day practice window, setting possible return date
49ers-Eagles betting trends: Can Philadelphia make history as unique underdog?
Could Jim Harbaugh be coaching his final games at Michigan?
-
Ranking 10 potential NFL coaching vacancies: Which teams would be most appealing?
Caleb Williams: Entering 2024 NFL Draft a 'game-time decision'
2023 NFL Week 13 odds, predictions: Picks, lines, spreads for every game
-
DeSean Jackson, dynamic receiver and return man, to retire as a Philadelphia Eagle
Dallas Cowboys vs. Seattle Seahawks: Prediction, odds, picks