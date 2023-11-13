National Football League
Bills starting LB Terrel Bernard cleared to play against Broncos
Bills starting LB Terrel Bernard cleared to play against Broncos

Published Nov. 13, 2023 8:25 p.m. ET

Buffalo Bills starting middle linebacker Terrel Bernard is active to play against the Denver Broncos on Monday night after being listed as questionable because of a concussion.

Bernard was cleared from the NFL’s concussion protocol after being hurt in a 24-18 loss at Cincinnati on Nov. 5.

That’s good news for the Bills (5-4), who had already ruled out starting safety Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) and starting cornerback Christian Benford (hamstring) on a defense already missing three key starters.

With Benford out, the Bills promoted veteran cornerback Josh Norman off the practice squad. It’s the third time Norman has been activated, and he must now either be signed by Buffalo or clear waivers to be returned to the practice squad. With Hyde out, safety Damar Hamlin is active for just the second time this season.

The Broncos (3-5), who are coming off their bye week, are injury-free and promoted tight end Lucas Krull and receiver David Sills off their practice squad.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

