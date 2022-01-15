National Football League Bills rout Patriots: Key numbers to know from Buffalo's historic win 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Buffalo Bills were merely the No. 3 seed in the AFC as the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend opened on Saturday. Their performance against the New England Patriots could signal much greater ambitions.

The Bills dominated the Patriots in every way, with Josh Allen setting the tone. The quarterback rushed for 41 yards on just two carries on the opening drive as Buffalo marched easily down the field for a quick 7-0 lead.

That was only the initial warning shot in what ultimately became a 47-17 victory.

Allen was the star of the show, completing 21 of 25 passes for 308 yards and five touchdowns — yes, he threw one more touchdown pass than he did incompletions. He also became the first Bills QB to throw five touchdown passes in a playoff game, surpassing the record of four that had been shared by Jim Kelly (1990) and Frank Reich (1993).

He also rushed for 66 yards on six carries. That made him the first player to pass for at least 300 yards and at least five touchdown passes, while also rushing for at least 60 yards in a playoff game, according to Pro Football Reference.

But the domination went well beyond Allen. The game was essentially over at halftime, with the Bills holding a 27-0 lead.

Here are some more crucial numbers from the game:

— Buffalo became the first team in NFL history to have no punts, field goal attempts or turnovers in a game.

— The Bill also became the first team in the Super Bowl era to score seven touchdowns on its first seven possessions in a playoff game.

— The 30-point victory was the Bills' second-largest playoff win in franchise history, topped only by a 51-3 win over the Raiders in the 1990-91 playoffs.

As far as their rivalry with the Patriots goes, the Bills are showing signs of turning the tables there as well.

— Buffalo is 4-1 in its last five games against the Patriots, including both regular season and playoffs. The Bills were 4-35 in their previous 39 games against New England.

— The 47 points were the most the Patriots have allowed in the Bill Belichick era (since 2000). The previous high was 42 points, scored by the Chiefs in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

— The 30-point defeat was also the Patriots' largest playoff loss under Belichick and the franchise's largest playoff loss overall since 1985.

— It was only the second time the Patriots have lost by 30 or more points under Belichick, with the other coming in a 31-0 Buffalo win in Week 1 of the 2003 season.

Not only might the win be an ominous sign for the AFC East moving forward, it might also serve as a warning for the rest of the league in this postseason. It certainly grabbed the attention of many on social media.

