National Football League Raiders-Bengals: Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays

Super Wild Card Weekend is underway!

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders were the opening act for the 2021-22 NFL postseason, with the Bengals holding on in a thriller.

That was followed by a rubber match between AFC East rivals when the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills for a third time this season, with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19

First playoff TD pass

Joe Burrow and the Bengals made it look easy on their opening drive of the game, scoring a touchdown early.

Burrow completed five passes on the drive, with the final one being a touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to take a 7-3 lead.

Strip sack

The Bengals' defense stepped up immediately after that touchdown, with defensive end Trey Hendrickson forcing a fumble to get the ball back to the offense.

That helped set up a field goal for the Bengals, extending their lead to 10-3.

Burrow Magic

Burrow's dominant first half continued as he found wide receiver Tyler Boyd for his second touchdown pass of the game.

This one came with Burrow walking the tightrope on the sideline to push the Bengals' lead to 20-6.

Late response

The Raiders needed a touchdown to stay within arm's reach heading into the second half, and that is exactly what they got 13 seconds before the break — Derek Carr connected with Zay Jones for the Raiders' first touchdown to make it a 20-13 game.

On the move

The Bengals extended their lead to 23-13 with a field goal in the third quarter, but the Raiders threatened late in the period, thanks to the Carr-Renfrow connection.

But the Bengals held Vegas to a field goal, then countered with a kick of their own to keep a 10-point lead at 26-16.

Carr to D-Jax

The Raiders needed some points on their next drive with time growing short in the fourth. Carr found DeSean Jackson on fourth-and-5 to keep their hopes alive. The Bengals again held Vegas to a field goal, though, keeping a 26-19 edge.

Magical catch

The Raiders got the ball back with a couple of minutes left, keeping their drive alive with this amazing pass from Carr to Darren Waller.

Hear the roar!

It all came down to fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds left. The Bengals held on by the skin of their teeth when Germaine Pratt picked off Carr, earning their first playoff win in 31 years.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Get more from National Football League