National Football League
Raiders-Bengals: Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays Raiders-Bengals: Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays
National Football League

Raiders-Bengals: Super Wild Card Weekend Top Plays

5 mins ago

Super Wild Card Weekend is underway!

The Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders were the opening act for the 2021-22 NFL postseason, with the Bengals holding on in a thriller.

That was followed by a rubber match between AFC East rivals when the New England Patriots faced the Buffalo Bills for a third time this season, with ultimate bragging rights on the line.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's action.

Cincinnati Bengals 26, Las Vegas Raiders 19

First playoff TD pass

Joe Burrow and the Bengals made it look easy on their opening drive of the game, scoring a touchdown early.

Burrow completed five passes on the drive, with the final one being a touchdown pass to tight end C.J. Uzomah to take a 7-3 lead.

Strip sack

The Bengals' defense stepped up immediately after that touchdown, with defensive end Trey Hendrickson forcing a fumble to get the ball back to the offense.

That helped set up a field goal for the Bengals, extending their lead to 10-3.

Burrow Magic

Burrow's dominant first half continued as he found wide receiver Tyler Boyd for his second touchdown pass of the game.

This one came with Burrow walking the tightrope on the sideline to push the Bengals' lead to 20-6.

Late response

The Raiders needed a touchdown to stay within arm's reach heading into the second half, and that is exactly what they got 13 seconds before the break — Derek Carr connected with Zay Jones for the Raiders' first touchdown to make it a 20-13 game.

On the move

The Bengals extended their lead to 23-13 with a field goal in the third quarter, but the Raiders threatened late in the period, thanks to the Carr-Renfrow connection.

But the Bengals held Vegas to a field goal, then countered with a kick of their own to keep a 10-point lead at 26-16.

Carr to D-Jax

The Raiders needed some points on their next drive with time growing short in the fourth. Carr found DeSean Jackson on fourth-and-5 to keep their hopes alive. The Bengals again held Vegas to a field goal, though, keeping a 26-19 edge. 

Magical catch

The Raiders got the ball back with a couple of minutes left, keeping their drive alive with this amazing pass from Carr to Darren Waller

Hear the roar!

It all came down to fourth-and-goal with 12 seconds left. The Bengals held on by the skin of their teeth when Germaine Pratt picked off Carr, earning their first playoff win in 31 years.

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

Still to come!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
JuJu Smith-Schuster activated ahead of Steelers-Chiefs
National Football League

JuJu Smith-Schuster activated ahead of Steelers-Chiefs

2 hours ago
NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game
National Football League

NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game

3 hours ago
Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin
National Football League

Bills, Chiefs are healthiest teams as NFL playoffs begin

4 hours ago
FOX Bet Super 6: Bucs-Eagles picks to win $100,000 free
National Football League

FOX Bet Super 6: Bucs-Eagles picks to win $100,000 free

5 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Cardinals-Rams, point spread, more

9 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes