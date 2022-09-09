Bills-Rams: More about Buffalo's dominance or L.A.'s poor play? BY Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless • 22 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

In the NFL's opening game of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills showed why they're the odds-on-favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams showed why they have plenty of work to do in order to get back to championship form.

The Bills won in a 31-10 stomping of the Rams in Los Angeles, intercepting Matthew Stafford three times while Josh Allen threw three touchdowns and rushed for another.

Shannon Sharpe, who picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl ahead of the season, thought Thursday's game was more about the Bills' domination rather than the Rams' poor play.

"Well I'm like a two or a three [on a scale of 1-to-10] — I'm not overly concerned," Sharpe said on Friday's "Undisputed." "I understand it's the first game of the season, and they still have 16 games to play, but the Buffalo Bills are legit. I have to give them their credit.

"But the Rams didn't put forth their best effort. Maybe that had a lot to do with Buffalo getting after them on the defensive side of the football. I think that's really where they took the game over, especially when you can go get seven sacks, pressure Matthew Stafford and you really don't have to blitz."

In addition to praising the Bills' front-seven, Sharpe also praised Allen's ability to make plays with his legs as he ran for 56 yards on 10 carries. Allen also completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards. The only blemishes the Bills had came in the first half when Allen threw a pair of interceptions and rookie running back James Cook committed a fumble.

Sharpe believes that Buffalo should've won by an even larger margin, but will wait to hit the panic button for Los Angeles.

"They got 31 points and they had three [first-half] turnovers," Sharpe said. "That game really should've been over at the half. If they don't turn over the ball like they did in the first half, I'm afraid that's probably a 24-10 game at the half and for all intents and purposes, that game is over.

"But check with me in four or five weeks. If [the Rams] are still struggling like this to run the ball, if they're still struggling like this to protect Matthew Stafford, it's going to be a long season. But Sean McVay goes back to the drawing board and has 10 days to prepare for his next opponent, and I believe he will [have the Rams prepared]."

Skip Bayless, on the other hand, is dialing up the panic meter for the Rams.

"My level of concern skyrockets up to a nine," Bayless said. "I think the Rams are in trouble. They got exposed in every way, shape, and form by a superior football team.

"I give you everything you said about the Buffalo Bills - it was a night of nights. It was a showcase from the opening tip because they went ‘Bam!’ right down your throat and touchdown [on the opening drive]. I was like, ‘Really?’"

Bayless, in particular, expressed concern for Stafford. The Rams quarterback completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards to go along with a touchdown and three interceptions. He's also been battling an elbow injury which he reportedly had surgery on over the offseason.

"There were many times last night where Matthew Stafford started to look like Detroit Matt," Bayless said. "He started to do some of the things a little out of control, a little rambling and gambling excess that we saw in Detroit that got him in too much trouble.

"Down the stretch last season, he rode the magic carpet because once he got hot, he stayed hot throughout the playoffs."

Bayless also believes Stafford's missing Odell Beckham Jr. as Allen Robinson recorded just one catch.

"Last night, they couldn't guard [Cooper Kupp], but there was no Odell last night," Bayless said. "I don't know what happened to Allen Robinson, but clearly Matthew Stafford doesn't trust him yet. He has no wavelength with him. He wouldn't look for him."

The Rams will look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons while the Bills host the Tennessee Titans.