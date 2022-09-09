Bills-Rams: More about Buffalo's dominance or L.A.'s poor play?

Bills-Rams: More about Buffalo's dominance or L.A.'s poor play?

BY Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless • 22 hours ago

In the NFL's opening game of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills showed why they're the odds-on-favorite to win Super Bowl LVII. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Rams showed why they have plenty of work to do in order to get back to championship form.              

The Bills won in a 31-10 stomping of the Rams in Los Angeles, intercepting Matthew Stafford three times while Josh Allen threw three touchdowns and rushed for another. 

Shannon Sharpe, who picked the Rams to win the Super Bowl ahead of the season, thought Thursday's game was more about the Bills' domination rather than the Rams' poor play. 

"Well I'm like a two or a three [on a scale of 1-to-10] — I'm not overly concerned," Sharpe said on Friday's "Undisputed." "I understand it's the first game of the season, and they still have 16 games to play, but the Buffalo Bills are legit. I have to give them their credit. 

"But the Rams didn't put forth their best effort. Maybe that had a lot to do with Buffalo getting after them on the defensive side of the football. I think that's really where they took the game over, especially when you can go get seven sacks, pressure Matthew Stafford and you really don't have to blitz."

Josh Allen and the Bills' offense excels in Week 1

Josh Allen and the Bills' offense excels in Week 1
Shannon Sharpe is not overly concerned about the Rams' performance against the Bills in Week 1.

In addition to praising the Bills' front-seven, Sharpe also praised Allen's ability to make plays with his legs as he ran for 56 yards on 10 carries. Allen also completed 26 of 31 passes for 297 yards. The only blemishes the Bills had came in the first half when Allen threw a pair of interceptions and rookie running back James Cook committed a fumble. 

Sharpe believes that Buffalo should've won by an even larger margin, but will wait to hit the panic button for Los Angeles. 

"They got 31 points and they had three [first-half] turnovers," Sharpe said. "That game really should've been over at the half. If they don't turn over the ball like they did in the first half, I'm afraid that's probably a 24-10 game at the half and for all intents and purposes, that game is over.

"But check with me in four or five weeks. If [the Rams] are still struggling like this to run the ball, if they're still struggling like this to protect Matthew Stafford, it's going to be a long season. But Sean McVay goes back to the drawing board and has 10 days to prepare for his next opponent, and I believe he will [have the Rams prepared]."

Skip Bayless, on the other hand, is dialing up the panic meter for the Rams.

"My level of concern skyrockets up to a nine," Bayless said. "I think the Rams are in trouble. They got exposed in every way, shape, and form by a superior football team.

"I give you everything you said about the Buffalo Bills - it was a night of nights. It was a showcase from the opening tip because they went ‘Bam!’ right down your throat and touchdown [on the opening drive]. I was like, ‘Really?’"

Bayless, in particular, expressed concern for Stafford. The Rams quarterback completed 29 of 41 passes for 240 yards to go along with a touchdown and three interceptions. He's also been battling an elbow injury which he reportedly had surgery on over the offseason

"There were many times last night where Matthew Stafford started to look like Detroit Matt," Bayless said. "He started to do some of the things a little out of control, a little rambling and gambling excess that we saw in Detroit that got him in too much trouble. 

"Down the stretch last season, he rode the magic carpet because once he got hot, he stayed hot throughout the playoffs."

Bills' defense dominates in Week 1

Bills' defense dominates in Week 1
The Bills' dominant defensive performance has Skip Bayless concerned about the Rams.

Bayless also believes Stafford's missing Odell Beckham Jr. as Allen Robinson recorded just one catch. 

"Last night, they couldn't guard [Cooper Kupp], but there was no Odell last night," Bayless said. "I don't know what happened to Allen Robinson, but clearly Matthew Stafford doesn't trust him yet. He has no wavelength with him. He wouldn't look for him."

The Rams will look to bounce back in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons while the Bills host the Tennessee Titans.

in this topic
share
Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller
National Football League

Raiders extend star tight end Darren Waller

53 mins ago
NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Lines for every game, picks

2 hours ago
NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions
National Football League

NFL odds Week 1: Warren Sharp's betting edges on Ravens, Vikings, Eagles-Lions

3 hours ago
Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener
National Football League

Bills' Josh Allen deemed 'one-of-one' after NFL season opener

5 hours ago
Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?
National Football League

Is Jalen Ramsey no longer a lockdown cornerback?

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes