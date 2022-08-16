National Football League
Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings
National Football League

Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings

3 hours ago

The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league. 

Colin's Top 10 teams after Week 1 of the preseason

Colin's Top 10 teams after Week 1 of the preseason
Colin Cowherd shares his first "Herd Hierarchy" since the 2022 NFL Draft, listing his top 10 NFL teams after one week of the preseason.

Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months ago, but he updated his rankings on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," listing the league's top 10 teams after one week of the preseason.

Let's get into it.

Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I like their offensive skill people, and that's where the league's going. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. They also added Za'Darius Smith in free agency. Their pass rush was not a strength last year, so they brought in one of the Packers' better pass rushers. They also can't be as beat up as last year, and I think the Packers are a worse team."

Arizona Cardinals 

2021 record: 11-6, lost in wild-card round

Colin's thoughts: "DeAndre Hopkins won't be around for the first six games, but they upgraded at wide receiver. Kyler Murray has to stay healthy, but don't forget, this team started 7-0 last year. [Kliff] Kingsbury has been a very good early and mid-season coach, and Murray has been a very good early and mid-season quarterback."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "Ryan Jensen, their center, is probably out for the year. He's a top-five center. Ali Marpet retired, Gronk retired, and AB is gone. Also, Alex Cappa, a very good guard, went to the Bengals. So, I don't think they're as good at tight end, nor are they as good on the interior or the offensive line. Also, Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL tear. Mike Evans has a hamstring issue. They aren't going to be fully healthy in September."

San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7, lost in NFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "If Trey Lance can play, this is a good roster. For the last two years, I have loved their draft picks. It's the most dynamic offense in the conference in terms of running, tight end and wide receiver balance. They averaged 6.1 yards per play last year; that was being banged up with Jimmy Garoppolo. They're adding a running component with Lance, Deebo Samuel is healthy now, and they drafted another running back."

Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7, lost in Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "I think they did a great job on the interior offensive line. They allowed the most sacks in the league last year, so they went out and got a couple of top guards. I think Joe Burrow led the NFL last year. He's one of the best deep ball passers, and they have a great young core of offensive players. Something else to mention — they were 8-4 in their last 12 games — they were a very young team that got better against very good competition late in the year." 

Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "A lot of my people around the league think they have the best roster in the league. Where they needed help, they got another edge rusher — Khalil Mack. They probably needed a No. 1 corner; they got J.C. Jackson. There is room for improvement — you could run on them, and they were 29th in scoring defense, but they are very aggressive, and their offensive line went from bad to No. 5 or No. 6 in the league."

Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5, lost in AFC Championship Game 

Colin's thoughts: "They won't be quite as dynamic after losing Tyreek Hill. They may have the same production, but they won't give you those cheap, over-the-top touchdowns. Their offense isn't my concern. But their defense? No team in the NFL faces more good quarterbacks than Kansas City. That's why I have them being a wild-card team."

Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "They have three dynamic players up-front defensively, along with a star safety and two really high-end corners. I think we're sleeping on their defense. I really like Denver's defense. Their depth at receiver is not something I worry about. They've got a new culture — a new quarterback and a new coach, but I love their roster."

Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5, won the Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "They upgraded at wide receiver, so now they have Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. They also upgraded at linebacker, which was the weakest part of their team. Cam Akers missed most of last year. They didn't have their best running back for most of last year — he's back. Also, do you think Matthew Stafford will lead the NFL in interceptions again this year?"

Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I thought Buffalo was the best team in the league last year, and I think they have the best roster this year. They've drafted well. They've developed well. They have a new offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, and the people in the NFL have been talking about Dorsey for years. They had the No. 1 defense last season, No. 1 scoring defense, total defense, pass defense and third-down defense, so that's not changing. I like Buffalo."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID
National Football League

NFL starting QB tracker: Seahawks' Drew Lock tests positive for COVID

28 mins ago
What we can learn from Dallas Cowboys’ first roster cuts
Dallas Cowboys

What we can learn from Dallas Cowboys’ first roster cuts

34 mins ago
Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers WRs on drops, poor route running
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers calls out Packers WRs on drops, poor route running

1 hour ago
Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery
National Football League

Jets QB Zach Wilson uncertain for Week 1 after knee surgery

3 hours ago
NFL odds: Surprising big wagers for NFL MVP
National Football League

NFL odds: Surprising big wagers for NFL MVP

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes