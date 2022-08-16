National Football League Bills, Rams lead Colin Cowherd's latest preseason NFL rankings 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of NFL preseason games has been played, and while it's hard to take much from the limited action so far, there have been some changes — as well as some impactful injuries — around the league.

Colin Cowherd already revealed his post-draft NFL hierarchy months ago, but he updated his rankings on Tuesday's edition of "The Herd," listing the league's top 10 teams after one week of the preseason.

Let's get into it.

Minnesota Vikings

2021 record: 8-9, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "I like their offensive skill people, and that's where the league's going. Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen. They also added Za'Darius Smith in free agency. Their pass rush was not a strength last year, so they brought in one of the Packers' better pass rushers. They also can't be as beat up as last year, and I think the Packers are a worse team."

Arizona Cardinals

2021 record: 11-6, lost in wild-card round

Colin's thoughts: "DeAndre Hopkins won't be around for the first six games, but they upgraded at wide receiver. Kyler Murray has to stay healthy, but don't forget, this team started 7-0 last year. [Kliff] Kingsbury has been a very good early and mid-season coach, and Murray has been a very good early and mid-season quarterback."

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

2021 record: 13-4, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "Ryan Jensen, their center, is probably out for the year. He's a top-five center. Ali Marpet retired, Gronk retired, and AB is gone. Also, Alex Cappa, a very good guard, went to the Bengals. So, I don't think they're as good at tight end, nor are they as good on the interior or the offensive line. Also, Chris Godwin is coming off an ACL tear. Mike Evans has a hamstring issue. They aren't going to be fully healthy in September."

San Francisco 49ers

2021 record: 10-7, lost in NFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "If Trey Lance can play, this is a good roster. For the last two years, I have loved their draft picks. It's the most dynamic offense in the conference in terms of running, tight end and wide receiver balance. They averaged 6.1 yards per play last year; that was being banged up with Jimmy Garoppolo. They're adding a running component with Lance, Deebo Samuel is healthy now, and they drafted another running back."

Cincinnati Bengals

2021 record: 10-7, lost in Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "I think they did a great job on the interior offensive line. They allowed the most sacks in the league last year, so they went out and got a couple of top guards. I think Joe Burrow led the NFL last year. He's one of the best deep ball passers, and they have a great young core of offensive players. Something else to mention — they were 8-4 in their last 12 games — they were a very young team that got better against very good competition late in the year."

Los Angeles Chargers

2021 record: 9-8, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "A lot of my people around the league think they have the best roster in the league. Where they needed help, they got another edge rusher — Khalil Mack. They probably needed a No. 1 corner; they got J.C. Jackson. There is room for improvement — you could run on them, and they were 29th in scoring defense, but they are very aggressive, and their offensive line went from bad to No. 5 or No. 6 in the league."

Kansas City Chiefs

2021 record: 12-5, lost in AFC Championship Game

Colin's thoughts: "They won't be quite as dynamic after losing Tyreek Hill. They may have the same production, but they won't give you those cheap, over-the-top touchdowns. Their offense isn't my concern. But their defense? No team in the NFL faces more good quarterbacks than Kansas City. That's why I have them being a wild-card team."

Denver Broncos

2021 record: 7-10, missed playoffs

Colin's thoughts: "They have three dynamic players up-front defensively, along with a star safety and two really high-end corners. I think we're sleeping on their defense. I really like Denver's defense. Their depth at receiver is not something I worry about. They've got a new culture — a new quarterback and a new coach, but I love their roster."

Los Angeles Rams

2021 record: 12-5, won the Super Bowl

Colin's thoughts: "They upgraded at wide receiver, so now they have Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson. They also upgraded at linebacker, which was the weakest part of their team. Cam Akers missed most of last year. They didn't have their best running back for most of last year — he's back. Also, do you think Matthew Stafford will lead the NFL in interceptions again this year?"

Buffalo Bills

2021 record: 11-6, lost in divisional round

Colin's thoughts: "I thought Buffalo was the best team in the league last year, and I think they have the best roster this year. They've drafted well. They've developed well. They have a new offensive coordinator, Ken Dorsey, and the people in the NFL have been talking about Dorsey for years. They had the No. 1 defense last season, No. 1 scoring defense, total defense, pass defense and third-down defense, so that's not changing. I like Buffalo."

