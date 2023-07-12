National Football League Bills LT Dion Dawkins: Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs quarrel overblown Published Jul. 12, 2023 6:26 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

What's going on with Buffalo Bills stars Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs?

It's a question that remains unanswered. Last month, Diggs didn't appear for a mandatory practice session, and head coach Sean McDermott said that he was "very concerned" about the situation. Allen added that he and Diggs were dealing with issues "not football related." This all came roughly five months after the Bills lost to the Cincinnati Bengals at home in the AFC Divisional Round — in the snow, at that — and Diggs was seen raising his hands up in the air on the sideline near Allen in the fourth quarter.

According to Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins, this situation is much ado about nothing.

Dawkins joined Colin Cowherd on Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," where he defused the situation between the quarterback and receiver.

"I think it's so funny how the world is so much more concerned than their actual teammates. Like, we don't care at all because there's nothing to really be worried about," Dawkins said. "An example, let's say you have a conversation with one of your best friends, and let's say one word is maybe tweaked a little bit where you're like ‘oh, did he just say that?’ Whatever. Where a group of men that love each other, play with each other, have been around each other for such a long time. I think that media has taken things so far left where the only way to go [is] right. We have been living on that right side since.

"There's no worries at all. Zero worries. Stef is Stef. Josh is Josh. And they're brothers, and they love each other."

Dawkins, 29, is a two-time Pro Bowler who has been Buffalo's primary left tackle since it selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Allen made a jump to stardom when the Bills acquired Diggs after his second season (2019). The former totaled 4,544 passing yards (1,455 more than the year prior), 37 passing touchdowns (17 more than the year prior), 10 interceptions and a 107.2 passer rating (21.9 points higher than the year prior), while completing 69.2% of his passes (a 10.4% jump from the year prior) in the 2020 NFL season. Allen finished second in 2020 NFL MVP voting and then third in 2022.

Meanwhile, Diggs totaled 100-plus receptions and 1,200-plus receiving yards for a third consecutive season with the Bills, as well as a career-high 11 receiving touchdowns in 2022.

Buffalo opens the 2023 NFL season on the road against the now-Aaron Rodgers-led New York Jets.

