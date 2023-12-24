National Football League Bills escape L.A. with big road win over Chargers, stay in hunt for AFC East crown Updated Dec. 24, 2023 12:25 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Control what you can control, and the rest will take care of itself.

For the Buffalo Bills, that's their motto for the rest of the regular season.

On the road against the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, the Bills did not produce a work of art but handled their business, taking a 24-22 victory for the team's third straight win and pushing their record to 9-6 on the year.

The Chargers, playing under the direction of interim head coach Gif Smith after the firing of Brandon Staley, did not go away quietly. Buffalo withstood three turnovers, and kicker Tyler Bass had to make a chip shot from 29 yards out with 28 seconds to secure the victory.

With the loss, the Chargers dropped to 5-10 on the season and were officially eliminated from the playoffs.

"It's tough, because when you're playing a team with nothing to lose, that's a dangerous team," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said. "And that was a dangerous team we played today, but we gutted it out and found a way to win."

Despite their struggles earlier this season, the Bills grabbed control of their playoff destiny. Win the final two games of the season against the New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins, and the Bills make the playoffs.

And if the Dolphins (10-4) lose one of their next two games against the Dallas Cowboys or on the road against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills could be playing for the AFC East division crown in the final game of the regular season in Miami.

The Bills have a 68 percent chance to make the playoffs, according to Next Gen Stats.

Allen has served as a catalyst in Buffalo turning things around with his unique playmaking ability during the month of December. Allen completed 15 of 21 passes for 237 passing yards and a score against the Chargers. His favorite target was Gabe Davis, who finished with four receptions for 130 yards and a score on a 57-yard reception.

James Cook totaled 70 rushing yards, going over 1,000 yards for the first time in his pro career, although he did have a fumble late in the game.

Allen finished with a passing touchdown and two rushing touchdowns, giving him 40 on the year. He's the first player in NFL history with four consecutive 40 total TD seasons.

Of course, it wouldn't be a Buffalo game in 2023 without a head-scratching interception for Allen. Early in the third quarter, Allen rolled to his right and attempted to throw across his body down the field to the left to Stefon Diggs. But the ball was short, and Chargers safety Alohi Gilman hauled it in for the pick.

Allen is tied for the league lead with 15 interceptions.

The Chargers got a Cameron Dicker 40-yard field goal out of Allen's miscue. But the Bills responded with Allen's second rushing touchdown of the evening on the ensuing drive, giving Buffalo a 21-13 lead.

However, Dicker made three straight field goals, including a no-doubter from 53 yards that put the Chargers up 22-21 lead with 5:26 left. The kick was Dicker's 19th straight made kick this season. He finished with five field goals on the evening.

Allen and the Bills responded by driving right down the field on the team's final drive of the game for the winning score. Allen hit Diggs with a pinpoint pass on third-and-8 from L.A.'s 45-yard line for 11 yards for a critical first down with 2:56 remaining.

Three plays later, Allen found Khalil Shakir for a 28-yard touchdown. However, Shakir was ruled down by contact on L.A.'s 13-yard line and the Bills grinding clock, settling for the Bass field goal and the lead they would not relinquish.

With Sunday off, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said he and his players will get back home to watch the slate of NFL games with anticipation of how they will affect his team's playoff standing.

"We'll be paying attention to it," McDermott said. "I'm looking forward to getting a little rest. It's been a short week for us, and then traveling out West here. We'll get the guy some rest here, enjoy Christmas and then get ready for the Patriots."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams.

