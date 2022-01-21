Emmanuel Sanders talks Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes on 'The Herd'

National Football League
The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is on tap this weekend, and the Buffalo Bills are hoping to make their second consecutive trip to the AFC Championship with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

If they are going to make that happen, wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders figures to play a prominent role.

In his first season with the Bills, the veteran receiver recorded 42 receptions for 626 yards and four touchdowns, then had two catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the 47-17 wild-card win over New England last weekend. 

He made time to stop by "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs. On the show, Sanders spoke about what it has been like playing with quarterback Josh Allen this season.

"I remember OTAs, and Brian Daboll, the offensive coordinator, he goes, ‘Emmanuel, I want you to come down and run a couple routes with this guy because he throws the ball different,’" Sanders said. "I was like, 'a football is a football. What is this guy talking about?' So I was out there running routes, and I just hear the zip on the football, and I was like, 'Oh, man, this is the real deal."

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his first impression of quarterback Josh Allen, his team's performance against the New England Patriots and more.

Sanders compared Allen to the quarterback the Bills will be facing Sunday — Patrick Mahomes — and explained how both can cause problems for opposing defenses.

"When you look at the similarities of the quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes is one of those guys that I always tell guys, when you play against Patrick Mahomes, be ready to play four quarters of football," he said. "It's crazy because now I'm on a team with a quarterback, and the Chiefs are probably thinking the exact same thing."

A win over the Chiefs would bring the Bills one step closer to accomplishing their goal of winning the franchise's first Super Bowl. Sanders wants to be part of the team that helps make history.

"It's Bills, Bills and more Bills. You feel it everywhere," he said. "One of my greatest achievements, it would be incredible to bring a Super Bowl, the first Super Bowl, to this city."

Watch the full interview with Sanders and Cowherd below:

