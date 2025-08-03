National Football League Bills Decline Comment, RB James Cook Cites 'Business' for Missed Practice Published Aug. 3, 2025 4:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Buffalo Bills aren’t commenting on the reason behind James Cook not participating in practice on Sunday in what could be viewed as the running back’s next step in escalating his bid to extend the final year of his contract.

Cook, who watched the two-hour session from the sideline in an all-white tracksuit, was not included in a lengthy list of injured players coach Sean McDermott provided reporters before practice.

While the Bills declined to comment on the player's status in a text to The Associated Press, Cook reiterated the word "business" numerous times following practice in explaining his status to reporters from The Buffalo News and ESPN.

"Business," was Cook’s one-word response when asked if it was his choice not to practice, The Buffalo News reported.

As for whether he anticipated practicing on Monday, Cook said: "Business. That’s all I’m going to say. Business."

Messages left with Cook’s representatives were not returned.

A second-round pick in the 2022 draft, Cook was the NFL’s co-leader with 16 touchdowns rushing in his second full season as a starter.

The 25-year-old has made no secret this offseason of his desire for a new contract that would pay him in the range of $15 million a year, in what would make him among the league's highest-paid players at his position.

Though Cook skipped all the team’s voluntary sessions this spring, he had previously taken part in each of the Bills' mandatory practices, including their first eight of training camp before Sunday.

Cook said "I like my money, that’s why I’m here," upon reporting for Buffalo's three-day mandatory camp in June.

He provided a similar answer to open training camp, while insisting he’s confident he’ll get his payday, whether it’s in Buffalo or elsewhere. Cook said he didn’t want his contract situation to become a distraction.

Bills general manager Brandon Beane opened camp by saying the two sides remained in contact. He reiterated how he wanted nothing more than to reach an agreement while acknowledging the team had limited room under the salary cap.

