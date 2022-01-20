National Football League Bills-Chiefs: AFC divisional round By The Numbers 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge a Week 5 home loss to the Buffalo Bills when Josh Allen & Co. visit Arrowhead Stadium in this weekend's AFC divisional-round matchup (6:30 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS).

Here are the numbers that define Bills-Chiefs:

Matchup: The Bills lead the all-time series 27-23-1, including playoffs. This will be the fifth playoff matchup between K.C. and Buffalo, with the two teams splitting the four previous contests. Their most recent playoff meeting came in last season’s AFC Championship, which the Chiefs won 38-24 in Kansas City. But the Bills beat the Chiefs 38-20 in Week 5 this season.

The Bills have a 17-18 all-time playoff record and are 4-11 in road playoff games. They are 0-6 in their past six road playoff games and have not won a road playoff game since Jan. 17, 1993. The Chiefs have a 16-20 all-time playoff record and are 8-8 in home playoff games. They have won five straight home playoff games.

QUARTERBACKS

Josh Allen (Bills, fourth season)

5: Allen set a Bills franchise record for passing touchdowns in a playoff game with five last weekend against the Patriots. He also set a franchise record for completion percentage (84%) in a playoff game.

4: In the win over the Patriots, Allen passed for 308 yards and ran for 66. He became the first player in NFL history to have at least four playoff games with 250 yards passing and 50 yards rushing.

3: With the wild-card win, Allen improved to 3-2 in his career in the playoffs, becoming just the second quarterback in Bills history to win three playoff starts, along with Jim Kelly.

Patrick Mahomes (Chiefs, fifth season)

404: In Kansas City's 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers, Mahomes set a Chiefs single-game playoff record with 404 passing yards. He joined Ben Roethlisberger as the second player in NFL history with at least 400 passing yards and five passing touchdowns in a playoff game.

5: Mahomes is just the second player since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger to throw five touchdown passes in multiple playoff games. Kurt Warner is the only other QB to do so.

7-2: Mahomes improved to 7-2 for his career in playoff games. The Chiefs were 9-18 in playoff games before he became the starting quarterback.

OFFENSE

2: In the 47-17 victory over the Patriots, Devin Singletary became just the fifth player in Bills franchise history to rush for two touchdowns in a playoff game.

89: Dawson Knox set Bills single-game playoff records for receiving yards (89) and touchdowns (two) by a tight end in the win over the Patriots. He has four career receiving TDs in the playoffs, which is as many as every other tight end in Bills franchise history combined.

60: Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon recorded 61 rushing yards and 81 receiving yards in the win over the Steelers. He became just the second player in franchise history to rush for and receive at least 60 yards each in a playoff game.

100: With 108 receiving yards against the Steelers, Travis Kelce recorded his fourth consecutive playoff game with at least 100 yards receiving, joining Larry Fitzgerald and Antonio Brown as the only players in NFL history to accomplish the feat. Kelce's seven career playoff games with at least 100 receiving yards are second in NFL playoff history, behind Jerry Rice's eight games.

DEFENSE

3: Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes recorded a sack against the Patriots, marking his third consecutive playoff game with a sack and tying Von Miller for the longest active streak. Hughes' seven career playoff sacks are third-most in Bills franchise history and tied for third-most among active players.

SPECIAL TEAMS

0: In their win over the Patriots, the Bills became the first team in playoff history to record zero punts, field-goal attempts or turnovers in a playoff game.

COACHES

3-3: Sean McDermott improved to 3-3 in the playoffs as the Bills' head coach, making him just the second coach in franchise history to win three playoff games. Marv Levy has the most playoff wins in team history (11).

18-15: Andy Reid improved to 18-15 in the playoffs and is now 8-6 in the postseason as the Chiefs' coach. His 18 playoff wins are fourth-most in NFL history, behind the tallies of Don Shula (19), Tom Landry (20) and Bill Belichick (31).

