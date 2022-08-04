National Football League
Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football
National Football League

Bill Belichick doesn't care for fantasy football

1 hour ago

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn't care for much outside of football — real football.

He made as much clear during a media scrum at practice on Thursday.

"Fantasy football doesn't mean anything to me," Belichick said. 

How dare he!

In 2022, Belichick's opinion is an unpopular one toward an industry rapidly developing into a central part of the sport.

According to the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association, in 2019, the American and Canadian fantasy sports industry was valued at more than $7 billion, and it was estimated that 78% of fantasy sports participants play fantasy football. Of that 78%, more than half of those participants were 18-34 years old.

LinkedIn valued fantasy sports at $20.69 billion in 2020 and the industry is expected to reach $48.07 billion by 2027. This growth is expected due to the increased accessibility and investments into mobile technology and online gaming. There are currently 15 major players in the fantasy sports market, which have ties worldwide. 

The origin of fantasy sports dates back a quarter-century to 1997, when CBS launched the first online fantasy football product. In 1998, an estimated 500,000 people in the United States indulged in fantasy sports altogether. In 2021, an estimated 40 million people played fantasy football in the US, and there could be close to 150 million players worldwide by the beginning of the 2022 season. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
NFL appeals Watson's suspension; Goodell appoints Harvey
National Football League

NFL appeals Watson's suspension; Goodell appoints Harvey

2 hours ago
Should Lamar Jackson hold out until Ravens offer guaranteed deal?
Baltimore Ravens

Should Lamar Jackson hold out until Ravens offer guaranteed deal?

2 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers defines an era of eccentric NFL quarterbacks
National Football League

Aaron Rodgers defines an era of eccentric NFL quarterbacks

3 hours ago
NFL odds: How to bet Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame Game, spread, pick
National Football League

NFL odds: How to bet Jaguars-Raiders Hall of Fame Game, spread, pick

4 hours ago
Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars
National Football League

Hall of Fame Game: USFL star Kyle Sloter gets NFL shot with Jaguars

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes