National Football League Best of Eagles' Super Bowl parade: Kicking beers, a police Tush Push, super Saquon Updated Feb. 14, 2025 3:26 p.m. ET

The Philadelphia Eagles put a beatdown on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, leading by as many as 34 points and winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.

On Friday, the Eagles held their Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia. Here are some of the scenes from that wild event:

Everybody was up

It was difficult to find somebody sitting down prior to the parade.

Love Hurts?

The J. Geils Band taught us in 1985 that "Love Stinks" — a message that Robbie Hart drove home in 1998's "The Wedding Singer" — but Jalen Hurts, the Super Bowl LIX MVP, had a different message on the matter.

Head coach in triumph

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has had his ups and downs in Philadelphia, but now he has a timeless accomplishment on his résumé.

Jason Kelce enters the chat

It was a given that Kelce would show up. Nonetheless, the former six-time All-Pro Eagles center arrived ready to throw back countless beverages.

Cooper DeJean reflection

The rookie defensive back got the first interception of his NFL career in the Super Bowl, a pick-six in the second quarter, becoming the first player ever to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl on his birthday. He elaborated on that moment Friday.

Continuing the tradition

Defensive end Chris Long wore a fur coat at the Eagles' Super Bowl LII parade, and current edge rusher Josh Sweat wore the same exact coat on Friday.

Saquon Barkley taking it all in

After making the playoffs just once with the New York Giants from 2018-23, Barkley won the Super Bowl in his first season with the Eagles — and it still hasn't sunk in for the MVP finalist.

The beer kicker

Yes, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott was seen kicking beers in the street — while holding a beer — with a bus trying to drive around him.

The sentence below is not a mistake.

The Eagles' success with the Tush Push has spread to the streets, as the Philadelphia Police Department executed the play in the middle of the road.

Barkley saw one of the Eagles' ball boys in the crowd, pulled him over the fence and had him join the team in celebration.

Can't make this up

Longtime Eagles GM Howie Roseman had a beer can/bottle hit him in the head.

You are NOT … the quarterback

An Eagles fan tried to throw a beer can to Barkley, who was on the Eagles team bus, but the fan instead drilled someone to the left of the superstar running back.

The moment has come

Hurts explained a promise that he made to himself when the Eagles drafted him about embracing the tradition of "Rocky" in Philadelphia.

