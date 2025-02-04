National Football League
Could Rams WR Cooper Kupp land somewhere that might shake up NFL hierarchy?
Updated Feb. 4, 2025 11:20 a.m. ET

As the old saying goes, nothing lasts forever. And that saying is most fitting right now for the Los Angeles Rams and wideout Cooper Kupp. The star receiver released a statement on Monday saying, "I was informed that the team will be seeking a trade immediately." He added, "I don't agree with the decision and always believed it was going to begin and end in LA," a sign that this news may have come suddenly for him. 

Kupp has two seasons remaining on the three-year, $80 million contract that he signed with the Rams, but, according to ESPN, there is very little guaranteed money left on the deal. Kupp helped deliver a title to Los Angeles, winning Super Bowl LVI MVP after claiming AP Offensive Player of the Year during the regular season. He ranks third in Rams history with 634 career receptions and 57 receiving touchdowns.

So, naturally, after the news comes out and the shock wears off, the conversation shifts. Where will Kupp play next season? Which teams are the best fit for him? Although he has a lengthy history of production, he is 32 years old and has a troubling injury history. In the past three years, he has averaged just 11 games per season. 

That being said, Kupp still has a lot of value and teams always need dynamic receivers. Here are the top three fits:

3. Detroit Lions

The Lions are in win-now mode. Kupp would provide a proven, reliable pass-catcher who already has a rapport with Jared Goff from their time together with the Rams. Also, Detroit GM Brad Holmes previously worked in L.A.'s front office and in 2021, his first year with the Lions, executed a blockbuster deal with Rams GM Les Snead. That's when Detroit acquired Goff and three draft picks for quarterback Matthew Stafford. So Holmes and Snead should be able to find common ground on a Kupp deal that works for both franchises.

The Lions also might want to play keep away, making sure Kupp doesn't land elsewhere in the NFC North, with potential landing spots in Green Bay and Minnesota that are led by former Sean McVay protégés Matt LaFleur and Kevin O'Connell.

2. Baltimore Ravens

Think about Lamar Jackson with another weapon. Scary, right? Now imagine it's a guy who is always open, can make it impossible to double Zay Flowers and could push Rashod Bateman down the depth chart one notch. Suddenly you have an incredible deep core for Lamar to throw to, and that doesn't even include breakout tight end Isaiah Likely.

If the Ravens can swing the capital and cap space to make it happen, adding Kupp would instantly upgrade their offense. Thinking about the spacing that Jackson could have to either find the open man or use his legs is downright tantalizing. 

The timeline also fits here as well. Kupp's injury history is concerning, but he has that winning experience, and the Ravens are trying to win right now. Not in three years.

1. Buffalo Bills

Is there a team that could use an elite receiver more than Buffalo? The Bills have an elite QB, and they absolutely cannot waste any more years of Josh Allen's career at this point. Kupp would be a welcome addition to the perennial AFC contender. He also knows what it takes to get to the mountaintop, something that has eluded the Bills for a long time, well before the Josh Allen era. 

This trade on paper makes almost too much sense. Last season, the Bills traded Stefon Diggs and lost Gabe Davis in free agency. That left a gaping hole in their passing attack, without a true game-breaker or consistent threat. Imagine on those third-and-medium plays if they had a guy like Kupp to complement Allen's dual-threat ability. 

In 2024, the Bills got 60.9% of their receiving yards from receivers. With Kupp, that number would increase, and it would take the pressure off their tight ends, Dawson Knox and Dalton Kincaid

If Buffalo could swing the deal, it could threaten the Chiefs' status as the favorites for AFC home-field advantage.

National Football League
Cooper Kupp
Los Angeles Rams
