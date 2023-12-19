National Football League
Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) reportedly likely to miss Saturday's game vs. Steelers
National Football League

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) reportedly likely to miss Saturday's game vs. Steelers

Published Dec. 19, 2023 12:09 a.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss next Saturday's game at Pittsburgh after an MRI on his separated shoulder, NFL Media reported Monday.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Chase was day-to-day with a sprained shoulder joint as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.

"We'll continue to see how the week goes," Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.

Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: NFL Week 15 highlights: Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Bills win, more

NFL Week 15 highlights: Ravens, Browns, Buccaneers, Chiefs, Bills win, more

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Schedule Image Bowl ScheduleNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl OddsNFL MVP Race Image NFL MVP Race
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes