Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase (shoulder) reportedly likely to miss Saturday's game vs. Steelers
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss next Saturday's game at Pittsburgh after an MRI on his separated shoulder, NFL Media reported Monday.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Sunday that Chase was day-to-day with a sprained shoulder joint as Cincinnati (8-6) fights to stay in the AFC playoff race. Chase was hurt in Saturday's 27-24 overtime win against the Vikings.
"We'll continue to see how the week goes," Taylor said regarding the star wideout, who has 1,156 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Cincinnati will definitely be without defensive tackle DJ Reader (quad) and cornerback DJ Ivey (knee). Both are out for the rest of the season.
Bengals quarterback Jake Browning won his third consecutive start after being pushed into service when franchise quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury Nov. 16.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
-
NFL Week 15 top viral moments: Social media reacts as Bills throttle Cowboys
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
2023 NFL bad beats: Blocked extra point dooms Commanders-Rams bettors
-
Cowboys' road to Super Bowl is harder to believe after ugly loss to Bills
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys vault to No. 2; AFC entropy is real
Jalen Hurts downgraded to questionable for Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night
-
NFL Playoff Format: How does the NFL postseason work?
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites; Ravens climbing
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes
-
NFL Week 15 top viral moments: Social media reacts as Bills throttle Cowboys
2023-24 NFL playoff picture, bracket, schedule, standings
2023 NFL bad beats: Blocked extra point dooms Commanders-Rams bettors
-
Cowboys' road to Super Bowl is harder to believe after ugly loss to Bills
2023 NFL Power Rankings, Week 15: Cowboys vault to No. 2; AFC entropy is real
Jalen Hurts downgraded to questionable for Eagles-Seahawks on Monday night
-
NFL Playoff Format: How does the NFL postseason work?
2024 Super Bowl odds: 49ers remain favorites; Ravens climbing
2023 Top 10 NFL quarterbacks: Ranking the best QBs after Patrick Mahomes