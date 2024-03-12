National Football League Bengals reportedly trade RB Joe Mixon to Texans after Zack Moss signing Published Mar. 12, 2024 12:13 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals have traded running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network reported Tuesday. This trade comes just hours after Cincinnati reportedly signed former Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss to a two-year, $8 million deal.

It was originally reported on Monday night that Mixon was being released prior to Tuesday's trade announcement.

Mixon, who will be 28 at the start of the upcoming NFL season, is under contract through 2024. Last season, he ran for 1,034 yards and nine touchdowns on 4.0 yards per carry. Mixon also registered 376 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The soon-to-be eighth-year running back spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bengals, whom he logged four 1,000-plus rushing yard seasons with.

Mixon presumably replaces running back Devin Singletary for the Texans, as the latter ran for a team-high 898 yards and four touchdowns last season and reportedly signed a three-year deal with the New York Giants on Monday. Houston averaged 96.9 rushing yards per game in the regular season, good for 12th in the NFL.

Mixon forms a one-two running punch in Houston with Dameon Pierce, who ran for 939 yards in 13 games in his 2022 rookie campaign. The Texans are coming off a 10-7 season that saw them win the AFC South for the first time since 2019 and reach the AFC Wild Card round with quarterback C.J. Stroud leading the way and later claiming 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, the Bengals missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020 with star quarterback Joe Burrow suffering a season-ending wrist injury in November.

