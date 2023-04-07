National Football League Bengals RB Joe Mixon faces aggravated menacing charge Published Apr. 7, 2023 2:51 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Bengals running back Joe Mixon is again facing a misdemeanor charge of aggravated menacing over allegations that he threatened and pointed a gun at a woman in Cincinnati earlier this year.

City police issued a statement Friday announcing that they had refiled the charge "following the discovery of new evidence during the investigative process" but did not provide further details. The statement also noted no investigatory details or evidence will be disclosed outside of official court proceedings "to preserve a fair and impartial judicial process for all parties involved."

A warrant for Mixon was issued in February. A police officer's accompanying affidavit alleged that the 26-year-old pointed a firearm and told the victim: "You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police [can't] get me."

It said the altercation happened a few blocks from the Bengals' stadium on Jan. 21 — the day before Cincinnati beat the Buffalo Bills in a divisional-round playoff game — but included no other details about the circumstances.

The warrant was dismissed in Hamilton County Municipal Court the day after it was issued. That order said only that the city prosecutor’s office requested the dismissal "in the interest of justice."

A statement issued Friday by the Bengals said they were aware of the charge and were "monitoring the situation." The team said it would have no further comment.

Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer, did not immediately respond Friday to a message seeking comment on the refiling. When the charge was dismissed, he had said, "I really feel that police have an obligation before they file charges — because of the damage that can be done to the person’s reputation — to do their work."

Mixon rushed for 814 yards and seven touchdowns last season, his sixth. He also had 60 receptions for 441 yards, both career highs, and two touchdowns.

In 2021, he rushed for career-highs of 1,205 yards and 13 touchdowns for Cincinnati, where he has spent his entire career.

Mixon was a second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma in 2017.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

