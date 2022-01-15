National Football League
Bengals, Raiders stage thriller, but official's whistle steals show Bengals, Raiders stage thriller, but official's whistle steals show
National Football League

Bengals, Raiders stage thriller, but official's whistle steals show

2 hours ago

To say that the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend got off to a wild start would be an understatement.

The Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders provided a thriller of a game, with the final 26-19 result not being decided until the final seconds of the game. Not only was it a thrilling finish, but it was a bit of history for the Bengals, who ended a 31-year playoff drought in the process.

But the bulk of the conversation surrounding the game wasn't about how hard both teams fought in a playoff battle, but about how the referees made their presence felt negatively on Saturday afternoon.

A series of controversial calls were made by the officials throughout the game, none more than one that came on a Joe Burrow touchdown pass in the second quarter that gave the Bengals a 20-6 lead.

With Burrow rolling out towards the sideline, he released the ball towards the back of the end zone for a completion to wide receiver Tyler Boyd.

But there was one issue. The whistle was blown by one of the officials while the ball was in the air, causing Raiders defenders to stop in the middle of the play and leaving Boyd wide open for the touchdown.

It's unclear whether the inadvertent whistle impacted the play, but by rule, the touchdown should not have stood. The play was not blown dead or wiped away, however, preserving the touchdown for the Bengals. 

That play stood out amongst a host of others that were left in the hands of the officials and ultimately questioned during the course of the game.

But some pointed out that letting the touchdown stand was the proper call. That's because the official who blew the whistle might have thought Burrow stepped out of bounds on the play — when he clearly did not.

After the game, NFL Senior VP of Officiating Walt Anderson said that the officials determined that the whistle blew after the touchdown was caught, but that erroneous whistles aren't reviewable anyway.

Either way, that play led to plenty of chatter on social media about the officiating — whether it affected the outcome or not — an unfortunate impact on what was an otherwise thrilling game. 

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Bills rout Patriots: Key numbers to know from Buffalo's historic win
National Football League

Bills rout Patriots: Key numbers to know from Buffalo's historic win

11 mins ago
Joe Burrow, Josh Allen win the day on wild-card Saturday
National Football League

Joe Burrow, Josh Allen win the day on wild-card Saturday

18 mins ago
NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game
National Football League

NFL odds: Picks, lines for every wild-card game

1 hour ago
Bills rout Pats, Bengals top Raiders: NFL wild-card top plays
National Football League

Bills rout Pats, Bengals top Raiders: NFL wild-card top plays

1 hour ago
JuJu Smith-Schuster activated ahead of Steelers-Chiefs
National Football League

JuJu Smith-Schuster activated ahead of Steelers-Chiefs

6 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes