Bengals HC Zac Taylor Leaves Open Possibility of Benching QB Jake Browning

It took two games and three quarters for Zac Taylor to realize having the same game plan for Jake Browning and Joe Burrow doesn't work.

How the Cincinnati Bengals coach adjusts over the next couple of weeks will define whether his team has a shot at staying competitive while Burrow recovers from toe surgery.

The Bengals scored three touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make their 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions appear closer on the scoreboard than what transpired on the field. The late scores didn't take the stink off a lousy performance by Browning, who was intercepted three times.

After a 2-0 start, the Bengals have dropped three straight and have been outscored 113-37 in defeats to the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos and Lions.

Browning has been picked off eight times in four games, second most in the league and one behind Geno Smith of the Las Vegas Raiders.

While Taylor was unflinching in his support of Browning after Sunday's game, he left open the possibility of a quarterback change during his news conference on Monday as the Bengals begin preparations for this week's trip to Green Bay.

"We’ll see where it goes," Taylor said when asked if Browning will start on Sunday. "You know, I think — like all personnel decisions — we’ve got to evaluate it. Jake’s been very accountable for how the game went for him. I’ve got to be accountable for how the game went for me as well. And so we’ll continue to progress here through the days."

If Taylor does decide to change quarterbacks, he has limited options on the current roster.

Brett Rypien is Browning's backup. Rypien played in 10 games for Denver and the Los Angeles Rams from 2020 to 2023 with four starts.

Mike White and Sean Clifford are on the practice squad. White has played in 15 games with seven starts in previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Clifford is a Cincinnati native who spent the past two seasons with Green Bay. Clifford played in two games in 2023 and was on the practice squad last year.

"It’s difficult to balance quarterbacks," Taylor said. "You’re in on one quarterback and need to get a move on. And you got to find ways to evaluate the other guys that are on the team in different ways. You have to use every resource, because it is very challenging during the season to get multiple guys reps, to evaluate how they’re going to look in your offense, with your receivers and the alignment and all that stuff. It’s just a real challenge."

Taylor said he is looking for more ways to get the ball to his playmakers.

Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was targeted 10 times and finished with six receptions for 110 yards and two fourth-quarter scores. Tee Higgins had another quiet game with three catches for 22 yards, but he did find the end zone for the Bengals' final score of the game.

Browning attempted shorter and quicker passes in the fourth quarter, which opened the downfield game. After going 2-for-9 for 40 yards and three picks on throws of at least 10 air yards, Browning completed all four of his downfield passes in the fourth for 122 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

"I think most of mine were trying to force plays," said Browning, who finished 26-for-40 for 251 yards with three touchdowns in addition to the interceptions. "You know, frustration ... wanting to push the ball down the field, and I’ve got to pick my spots better. I threw three picks that were just bad and there’s no hiding from that. It was just bad football from me."

Taylor also needs to show more patience with the run game, which ended up averaging 5.3 yards per carry and has shown signs of progress in the past two games.

