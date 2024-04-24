National Football League
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade, joining teammate Tee Higgins
Published Apr. 24, 2024 6:55 p.m. ET

Three-time Pro Bowl Defensive end Trey Hendrickson has reportedly requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hendrickson joins fellow Bengals star Tee Higgins in wanting out of Cincinnati due to stalled contract negotiations with the Bengals, as he reportedly wants a longer-term deal than the team is offering. ESPN first reported the news of Hendrickson's request.

Hendrickson is due to make roughly $15 million in 2024 and is under team control through 2025. However, the Bengals have reportedly told the defensive end they have no intention of moving him and have shown zero willingness to move Higgins either despite reportedly not engaging in extension talks with the wide receiver for over a year.

Hendrickson broke out in a major way upon joining Cincinnati in 2021 after spending the first four years of his NFL career with the New Orleans Saints. He has made the Pro Bowl in each of the three seasons as a Bengal, recording 109 total tackles and 39.5 sacks over that span. Both Hendrickson and Higgins helped the Bengals make a surprise run to the Super Bowl in 2021.

Higgins, who was a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has two 1,000-plus yard receiving seasons in the NFL, was franchise tagged by the the Bengals in March. Despite his trade request, he said he anticipates playing for the Bengals next season.

