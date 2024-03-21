National Football League Bears WR DJ Moore jokes about Keenan Allen pickup: 'Race to 1,000 yards' Published Mar. 21, 2024 12:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears have a shiny new wide receiver duo, as they recently acquired six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers to pair with DJ Moore.

Who will be the No. 1 option? Does it even matter? Moore joked about the team's new outside threat.

"It doesn't really matter to me," Moore told 670 The Score Thursday about how many touches he and Allen get in 2024. "I know we've both talked about how we're going to complement each other. So I'm just looking forward to that. It might be a race to 1,000 [yards], but that's just a friendly competition. At the end of the day, if we're winning, whoever is catching the ball, I don't really care."

Despite a 5-12 Chargers campaign, Allen still managed to string together a high-caliber season, finishing with 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns across 13 games. Allen has posted six 1,000-plus receiving yard seasons across his 11-year NFL career.

Meanwhile, Moore is coming off the most productive season of his career, totaling 96 receptions for 1,364 yards and eight touchdowns — which are all career highs — in what was his debut season with the Bears. Moore has logged 1,100-plus receiving yards in four of his six NFL seasons.

The Bears are coming off a 7-10 season and recently traded quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a sixth-round draft pick. This move comes against the backdrop of Chicago being expected to select 2022 Heisman Trophy winner and USC quarterback Caleb Williams, whom Allen saw work out in-person on Wednesday, with the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bears have the first overall selection thanks to a 2023 trade with the Carolina Panthers, while also possessing their own pick at No. 9.

Allen will presumably boost a Chicago offense that had a sluggish passing attack in 2023. The Bears averaged just 182.1 passing yards (27th in the NFL), 323.2 total yards (20th) and 21.2 points (18th) per game.

