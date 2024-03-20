National Football League Big Bears contingent, including Keenan Allen, watches Caleb Williams put on a show Published Mar. 20, 2024 6:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LOS ANGELES — The Chicago Bears and Caleb Williams are in the getting-to-know-you stage of their relationship.

On hand to watch the projected No. 1 draft pick work out at USC Pro Day on Wednesday, Bears GM Ryan Poles, who owns that pick, sauntered over to the stands and introduced himself to Williams' parents, Carl Williams and Dayne Price. Poles also spent time talking with USC head coach Lincoln Riley.

The GM then watched the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner put on smooth display of natural accuracy while throwing to a group of Trojans pass-catchers that included Brenden Rice — the son of Hall of Fame receiver Jerry Rice — Tahj Washington and running back Marshawn Lloyd.

"He was bombing away," said a smiling Rice, who chased down a 60-yard-deep ball from Williams on the final pass of the day.

Williams failed to connect on just four throws during a 20-minute throwing session that included about 50 passes.

"Good workout," an AFC scout told FOX Sports. "I wished for more intermediate, tight throws and deeper balls. But he showed good touch and accuracy."

All 32 NFL teams were represented at the workout. The Bears had a large contingent at the event, including Poles, assistant GM Ian Cunningham, head coach Matt Eberflus, offensive coordinator Shane Waldren and offensive passing game coordinator coach Thomas Brown.

Among the other notables in attendance were Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen, Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and Minnesota Vikings quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

New Bears receiver Keenan Allen, recently acquired in a trade with the Chargers, watched the workout as well. Williams and Allen shared a handshake and a hug before the young quarterback's throwing session.

"I've known Keenan for a year now, hung out with him a few times," Williams said. "So to have him here, and me to possibly be going to the same team as him now after knowing him for a year, it's exciting."

Williams did not do any of the testing he skipped at the NFL Scouting Combine, including the 40-yard dash. He measured in at just under 6-foot-1, 217 pounds and with a 9 7/8-inch hand size.

Williams said he's put on a few pounds to help prepare for the rigors of playing in the NFL.

"I normally play at this weight," he said. "So I'll be at this weight for the rest of the year. … Weight-wise, I've been able to take a few hits, especially early on, being able to pop up before the guy that hit you."

Afterward, Williams confirmed that he met with Bears representatives on Monday, but he said he doesn't know when he will visit team headquarters.

"I don't think I really need to learn much, just build the relationship," Williams said when asked about his meeting with the Bears. "They're trying to see if I'm the right fit as the first pick for the QB as they try and build the franchise. They're trying to figure out if this is the guy they should invest all their time and energy in, which is obviously important in this situation.

"So it was great in building that relationship."

No matter what happens on draft day next month, Williams says he's just extremely excited for the opportunity to play at the next level.

"It's something I've been waiting for, dreaming for," he said.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

