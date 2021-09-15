National Football League Bears vs. Bengals odds: How to bet, picks, more 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Cincinnati Bengals head to Soldier Field to take on the Chicago Bears in this Week 2 matchup.

Cincinnati is coming off an opening season victory over the Minnesota Vikings, led by quarterback Joe Burrow. In Burrow's first full game since tearing his ACL in Week 11 of last season, he threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns.

Chicago, on the other hand, struggled to score against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, putting up just 14 points. QB Andy Dalton tossed 206 yards with one interception and a 72.9 passer rating.

Can Dalton fare better against his old team?

If he doesn't, will we see quarterback Justin Fields come in for Chicago?

Here are the betting odds, point spread, moneylines, and total over/under for Chicago versus Cincinnati, plus some expert analysis to help you pick a side (with all odds via FOX Bet).

CINCINNATI BENGALS @ CHICAGO BEARS (Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX)

Point spread: Chicago -2.5 (Bears have to win by 3 points or more; otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: Bears -139 to win outright (bet $10 to win $17.19 total); Bengals +120 to win outright (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring over/ under: 45.5 points combined by both teams

Expert analysis via FOX Sports personality Colin Cowherd: "I'd probably take Cincinnati. There's a reputation that the Bears are a great defensive team. They were, but they wasted those years with Trubisky.

"They're a little older and they don't have quite the consistent pass rush and are weaker at corner with Kyle Fuller gone."

"I think they are going to have to win shootouts and I don't think they have the juice at quarterback to do it."

"Cincinnati is going to be able to move the ball against what I see is a suboptimal secondary. I like the Bengals and the points."

Expert analysis via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre: "I really like the Bengals here. I'd grab this line at +4 now because it is going to come down. This will be a moneyline play for me as well."

PICK: Bengals (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

