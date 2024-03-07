National Football League Bears reportedly re-sign All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson to four-year, $76M deal Updated Mar. 7, 2024 5:28 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Chicago Bears' biggest piece of offseason business — aside from the quarterback position — is done.

The Bears have reached an agreement on a new four-year contract with All-Pro cornerback Jaylon Johnson, according to multiple reports. The extension is worth up to $76 million, per NFL Media.

The news comes days after the Bears placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Johnson, who was set to hit free agency after a breakout 2023 season in which he was named a Pro Bowler for the first time and named second team All-Pro.

Johnson had 33 total tackles, 10 passes defensed and four interceptions last season and allowed just 4.8 yards per target, blossoming into the top cornerback on the Bears' roster.

But it seemed unlikely midway through the 2023 season that Johnson would remain with the Bears long-term after the team reportedly gave him permission to seek a trade upon his request. However, Johnson remained a Bear through the end of the season and expressed optimism during a January appearance on "The NFL on FOX Podcast" that a long-term deal was in the offing after general manager Ryan Poles told reporters that Johnson "is not going anywhere."

Jaylon Johnson talks contract negotiations and future with Chicago Bears

"We've been in contact, we've been talking and knowing which direction we want to go in," Johnson told host Dave Helman. "I think really it's just now a waiting game for us to get on the same page to engage in talks and make it happen. But I definitely know where [Poles] stands with me and he knows where I stand with the organization and what I want and those types of things. We've been very honest and transparent through the process, so it's now just a matter of time."

However, Johnson also told FOX Sports' Keyshawn Johnson that he believes he deserves to be paid among the NFL's elite cornerbacks.

Sure enough, Johnson's ability to earn up to $19 million per year now ranks among the NFL's highest-paid cornerbacks.

This is a developing story.

