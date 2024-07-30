National Football League Bears reportedly extend WR DJ Moore for franchise record four years, $110 million Updated Jul. 30, 2024 9:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last year, the Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick for a package that featured wide receiver DJ Moore. Now, they're handing Moore the largest contract the franchise has ever given out in its long history.

Moore and the Bears have reportedly agreed to a four-year, $110 million extension that includes $86.2 million guaranteed and keeps Moore tied to Chicago through the 2029 season. Moore had two years remaining on an extension he signed with the Carolina Panthers. With the deal, Moore becomes the first receiver in NFL history to have the first 10 years of his career on guaranteed contracts, per ESPN.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus said Moore also received a $20 million signing bonus.

Though the Bears' 7-10 2023 season was not enough to convince them to keep quarterback Justin Fields over their eventual No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, Caleb Williams — who was drafted with the Panthers' pick that was sent to Chicago along with Moore last spring — Moore was still a revelation in his first season in Chicago. The dynamic 5-foot-11 receiver led the Bears with 96 catches for 1,364 and eight touchdowns, all of which were career highs.

Now, Moore will be an integral part of the Bears' offense for years to come alongside Williams, as well as fellow veteran wideout Keenan Allen — acquired from the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason — and rookie Rome Odunze, the No. 9 overall pick in this year's draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

