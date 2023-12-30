National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite Week 17 bets; MVP, playoffs wagers Updated Dec. 30, 2023 11:33 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets," as the crew breaks down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 17 slate and some futures bets to make.

Let's get right to their bets.

Are there any good MVP plays to make after the Group Chat's MVP wagers on Brock Purdy and Tyreek Hill took a major hit in Week 16?

Hill: No

"I feel like Lamar Jackson is in the same position Brock Purdy was in last week: As long as he plays well, and they win, it's going to be Lamar. Could Tua Tagovailoa still win it if they beat the Bills and Ravens, and they're the No. 1 seed? Could Christian McCaffrey steal it if all the quarterbacks don't play well? Could Josh Allen come out of nowhere? To be honest, I don't see a great bet."

Sammy P: Probably not

"I'm kicking myself because last week, we were talking about the 49ers-Ravens game and our team clipped it off and posted it. I said I think I'd rather bet Lamar 5-to-1 to win MVP than the Ravens' money line. And, of course, I didn't do it."

Ravens' Lamar Jackson leads NFL MVP race, Bills' Josh Allen rise

Schwartz: Sit tight if you already have a ticket on one of the favorites

"We're absent this year of a surefire MVP. It's not like that in most years when you get to Week 17, where it's either Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady [to win the award]. Like, it's very simple. This year, it's not and it could change this weekend.

"I would not play anything because you don't know what's going to happen."

The Bear: Maybe bet Josh Allen +800

"I think at that number and just where he was thought to be at the beginning of the year and the fact that he's leading this comeback, I think that story would gain some momentum. Does that mean I think Allen's gonna win it? No, but I think if I did have to bet somebody right now, especially at that number, it would be Josh Allen."

Would you put a price on Russell Wilson to be a starting quarterback come Week 1 of next season? How about a possible next team pick?

Hill: Yes would likely be the favorite

"It's musical chairs, and we see that quarterback play is so down. There's 32 chairs open, you need 32 butts for the seats at some point. So he will probably be a favorite."

Sammy P: Patriots

"How about Russell Wilson goes to Foxborough with Bill Belichick? You know Belichick's in his office with the curtains closed, watching Wilson film, and he is like, ‘Alright, if I can get Russ, then I take Marvin Harrison Jr., maybe I can milk this a little longer.' You know that's in that cage right now in New England."

Where will Russell Wilson land next season? Will he be a starter?

Schwartz: Falcons

"They just need something better at quarterback and Russell Wilson is something better than what they have at quarterback right now."

The premier matchup in the NFC this weekend takes place on Saturday night, when the Cowboys host the Lions. Any plays you like in this game?

Hill: Over 53.5

"Dallas gets their 35-plus at home against anybody. Detroit doesn't have the secondary to hold up against those receivers. I think Detroit probably gets their points too, especially if they fall behind, and they're playing catch up."

The Chiefs (-6.5) enter their AFC Championship rematch against the Bengals in a relatively rough spot, losing three of their last four games. Do you trust the Chiefs to win on Sunday or are there other plays you like in this matchup?

Schwartz: Wary of betting the Chiefs to cover or win, Under 44.5

"Over the last couple of years, the Bengals play the Chiefs really well on defense. They've stymied them. They've been the one defense that Mahomes, at times, cannot figure out, and now you have a Chiefs offense that is not playing very well. I don't think Kansas City scores many points in this game."

NFC Playoff Picture: 49ers, Eagles and Lions' path to the No. 1 seed

Hill: Bet Over on Mahomes rushing props

"You could see the light go on for Mahomes midway through that Raider game where he's like, ‘Man, nobody's open. I'm just gonna have to run' and then he started to really run, and then he got into the 50s for rushing yards. That prop is usually, I don't know if it's up yet, but it's usually in like the 20s."

Sammy P: Lean Chiefs -6.5

"This is maybe one of the better buy low spots on Kansas City that I can remember. … Kansas City on a neutral against a backup quarterback like Jake Browning. … This game is in Arrowhead, so I have it at 10."

Other favorite Week 17 plays?

Hill: Bills -12.5 vs. Patriots

"When you're laying a bunch of points you worry. Are they focused? Are they motivated? Sean McDermott has everything he needs to get his team's attention here."

Sammy P: Falcons +3 at Bears

"Atlanta's very good against the run — like, a lot better than people realize against the run. That's what the Bears want to do. The Bears want to run first and then open everything up, but Atlanta's very stout against the run."

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest news on the NFL and other sports.

