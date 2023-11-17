National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat's favorite NFL Week 11 bets, including Eagles-Chiefs Published Nov. 17, 2023 2:20 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another exciting weekend of NFL football is upon us, meaning it's another opportunity to throw some money down on the big games.

And if you are betting on the games, you'll want to listen to The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets", as the fellas break down this week's biggest matchups.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz, along with Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill, had a lot of thoughts on the Week 11 slate.

Let's get right to their bets.

A rematch of last season's Super Bowl takes place in Kansas City on Monday night when the Chiefs host the Eagles. Are there any plays you like in this matchup or any bets you'd place related to this game?

The Bear: Chiefs -2.5

"It feels like the Eagles are kind of the sexy underdog pick in this game that I would be a little bit worried about. So much talk about how the Chiefs were kind of fortunate to win that [Super Bowl] last season. You all know Andy Reid's record coming off a bye — 28-4, including the postseason.

Schwartz: Chiefs -2.5

"I just make it a habit of almost blindly taking [Patrick] Mahomes anytime he's under three points as a favorite. He's barely a 'dog so it's really a conversation to have. He just wins and covers these games at a normal rate. If you don't have a great feel for it, I just take Mahomes as a slight favorite and that seems to work out well. The Chiefs defense is really good and they're gonna play well in this game again because they've played well all season."

Sammy P: Get a little more Chiefs to win the Super Bowl stock (+500)

"If they win this game, all of the [+500s] go away. This team is going to be likely the No. 1 seed again in the AFC — 13-4 or 14-3. The AFC will again go through Arrowhead for like the fifth or sixth year in a row. And then, when you have Chiefs [+500] in your back pocket, you can bet often. You can bet other teams."

The biggest injury news of the week was Deshaun Watson going down for the remainder of the year. The spread for Sunday's Steelers-Browns game in Cleveland has fluctuated since Wednesday, but it appears the line has settled at Browns -1.5 with Dorian Thompson-Robinson. Do you like a side here?

Schwartz: Lean Browns -1.5

"The Steelers just can't keep doing this, right guys? Like they can't keep getting outgained and winning football games. … I mean, the Steelers defense is good. Not great."

The Bear: Browns -1.5

"It's still the Browns defense against the Steelers offense with Kenny Pickett at quarterback. They've been pulling games out from the jaws of defeat all year long and the coin flip luck of winning while being outgained trailing, in the fourth quarter, you name it … but at some point, you cannot expect this to continue."

C.J. Stroud and the Texans have been one of the hottest stories in the NFL recently after two straight impressive wins, as the rookie is even garnering MVP buzz. Are you following the hype to continue on Sunday or fading it when they take on the Cardinals (+5.5)?

The Bear: Cardinals +5.5

"Everyone's favorite team in the league right now is Houston. C.J. Stroud is going to be the MVP and Offensive Rookie of the Year. DeMeco Ryans is going to be Coach of the Year. The Texans are going to make the playoffs, maybe even win that division now. I'm pumping the brakes this week.

"Kyler Murray had an unbelievable game in his first game back last week, too."

Sammy P: Cardinals +5.5

"You have to fade the hype here. C.J. Stroud for MVP. DeMeco Coach of the Year — all that stuff makes this just a little less attainable. And how about this? Houston has been outstanding as a ‘dog, with only one non-cover as a ’dog. Houston as a favorite this year? 0-3 ATS."

Other favorite plays in Week 11?

Sammy P: Rams +1.5 vs. Seahawks, Bears-Lions Over 48

"Matthew Stafford healthier, Cooper Kupp healthier, the offensive line getting healthier and Sean McVay off a bye is not a bad bet.

"Justin Fields is one of the best Over quarterbacks we've seen in the last two years. He's about 68% on hitting the Over. The Bears were one of the best Over teams in the league last year. … I still think Detroit is going to score in the 30s."

Hill: Dolphins -13.5 vs. Raiders

"We've seen this movie with Miami before where they just beat up on these bad teams. There's a couple of these front-runners in the league, Miami [is one of them].

"You're gonna look up at this game and it's gonna be 14-0 Miami. It's probably going to be 38-13 or something. I don't know that the Raiders can keep up."

