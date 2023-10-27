National Football League 'Bear Bets': The Group Chat deciphers Bengals-49ers, other Week 8 picks Updated Oct. 27, 2023 1:48 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Another weekend of NFL football is upon us, which means another weekend of gambling is here.

FOX Sports' Chris "The Bear" Fallica and Geoff Schwartz had a lot of thoughts on the Week 8 schedule, as did FOX Sports contributors Sam Panayotovich and Will Hill.

The Group Chat segment of the latest episode of "Bear Bets" broke down this week's biggest games and discussed an interesting futures bet.

Let's get to their thoughts!

The 49ers opened up as 6-point favorites over the Bengals, but Brock Purdy's concussion dropped the line to 49ers -3.5, as it appears that Sam Darnold will start at quarterback. Will you still bet the 49ers? Do you like the Bengals or any other bets related to this matchup?

Schwartz: Likes 49ers -3.5

"They might miss him a little bit here. But the contrarian play, which has worked the last couple of weekends, has been sort of wagering on the team that has the backup quarterback playing. We saw that with the Browns do it a couple of weekends ago. Gardner Minshew last weekend with the Colts. It feels like the Niners need to play better defensively against the Bengals team that's been up and down but little more trending upward."

Sammy P: Stay away game, but look into Bengals futures

"I was looking at a lot of these books, and the Bengals have the longest odds to win the AFC North, and it makes sense. Then you look at the odds to win the AFC and the Bengals have the second-best from the AFC North because the narrative is if they get in, Burrow is going to give them a shot and I think that team just looks a lot different the last few weeks because Joe Burrow's actually healthy.

"I don't love the Bengals catching +3.5 when I could have gotten +6. It's a stay-away game for me. But my advice would be if you're looking at Cincinnati futures from this point forward … their odds are going to explode in the future market [if they beat the 49ers]."

Hill: Likes Bengals +3.5

"I've been anti-Cincy all year, before the season and during the season. I'm on them here. I think this is a good time for a bye for Burrow to get that calf healthier. He can move around a little bit. We know that the rest of the talent is there, and I'm just not a Darnold guy. I watched him a lot with the Jets — just not a fan."

The Bear: Likes 49ers -3.5

"This team that had won 15 straight regular-season games has now lost two in a row, and now the sky is falling. Darnold is going to come in and be fine. But I think this is more of a play on the 49ers defense.

"This is not a good Cincinnati offensive line. They've allowed a lot of pressure this year. I don't think defensively they're as good in the secondary as they've been in the past. This is a Bengals team that was very fortunate to beat the Seahawks a couple of weeks ago."

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites over the Rams. Which side do you like in this one?

Schwartz: Lean Rams +6.5

"I mean, the advantage is to Sean McVay in a coaching matchup here, right? Mike McCarthy gets out-coached all the time. And then you have a coach like McVay, who is a father now! He has a little extra motivation this weekend and some father power there."

The Bear: Likes Rams +6.5

"I would play the Rams if I had to. Just knowing that between Cooper Kupp, Puka Nacua, those receivers and Matthew Stafford, they can put points on the board in Dallas, right?"

Hill: Stay away game

"I was not impressed with the Rams last week. I thought that was a terrible, terrible loss. Terrible performance. But not looking to lay at least -6, -6.5 with Dallas."

Which other bets do you like this weekend?

Hill: Packers +1.5 vs. Vikings

"Wouldn't it be typical NFL? The Vikings look great on Monday night. They beat the 49ers. They're back. They're going to make the playoffs. The Packers, they stink. They lost to the Broncos. Wouldn't it be typical NFL for the Packers to turn around and just beat the Vikings because, at the end of the day, none of us really know anything about the NFL?"

The Bear: Commanders +7 vs. Eagles

"You have a huge emotional swing. [The Eagles] blow out the Dolphins at home on Sunday night. Commanders couldn't look any worse, losing 14-7 to the Giants. Remember, Philly nearly lost at home to Washington a couple of weeks ago. I mean probably should have lost it home if Ron Rivera decided to go for two at the end of regulation and not go to overtime because his team allegedly was tired. I think the Eagles are going to be a huge public side."

