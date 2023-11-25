Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers: Prediction, odds, picks
The Baltimore Ravens (8-3) are favored by 3.5 points versus the Los Angeles Chargers (4-6) on November 26, 2023, starting at 8:20 PM ET, airing on NBC.
The Ravens defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-20 in their last contest, while the Chargers were taken down by the Green Bay Packers 23-20 last weekend.
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup between the Ravens and Chargers — the point spread, moneyline, total Over/Under and an expert pick from our betting analyst Will Hill.
Ravens vs. Chargers Odds & Betting Lines
|Favorite
|Spread
|Favorite Spread Odds
|Underdog Spread Odds
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Ravens
|-3.5
|-108
|-112
|48
|-110
|-110
Ravens vs. Chargers Prediction & Pick
- Pick ATS: Baltimore (-3.5)
- Pick OU: Under (48)
- Prediction: Baltimore 28 - Los Angeles 19
Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Will Hill
As frustrating as the Chargers are, they are competitive in just about every game until the bitter (and often painful) end.
They don’t win many games, especially considering the talent they have, but they play seemingly nothing but close games.
Sure, they have six losses this and are in last place — but five of those six losses are by three points or fewer. If they’re down 10 late, they have an elite quarterback to lead them to a touchdown to cover the spread and only lose by three.
Every Chargers game is close, most of them end in losses, but four points is a lot here.
PICK: Chargers (+4) to lose by fewer than 4 points (or win outright)
How to Watch Baltimore vs. Los Angeles
- Game Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Time: 8:20 PM ET
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- Location: Inglewood, California
- TV: Watch on NBC
Ravens vs. Chargers Recent Matchups
- Baltimore owns a 3-2 record against Los Angeles in their last five matchups.
- Los Angeles has been outscored by 11 points in its last five tilts versus Baltimore.
Baltimore Betting Info
- In 11 Baltimore games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more eight times this season, and covered the spread in four of those contests.
- Baltimore games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- When playing as moneyline favorites, the Ravens have won 70% of the time (7-3).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, Baltimore has a 5-3 record (winning 62.5% of its games).
- The Ravens have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.
Ravens Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|211.5 (2,326)
|20
|Rush yards
|155.1 (1,706)
|1
|Points scored
|27.6 (304)
|2
|Pass yards against
|169.7 (1,867)
|3
|Rush yards against
|103.7 (1,141)
|13
|Points allowed
|16.1 (177)
|2
Baltimore's Key Players
Offense
- Lamar Jackson has 2,441 passing yards in 11 games this year, averaging 221.9 per game with a 69.5% completion percentage and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions.
- He has also rushed for 535 yards (second on the Ravens) and added five touchdowns on the ground, while averaging 48.6 rushing yards per game.
- Gus Edwards' rushing output this season includes 564 yards and 10 TDs. He's averaging 51.3 yards per game and 4.2 per attempt (17th in the NFL).
- Edwards' 10 targets in the passing game have turned into nine catches (0.8 per game) for 119 yards (10.8 per game) and zero touchdowns.
- Mark Andrews has six touchdown catches this season (eighth in the NFL), and has 45 catches for 544 yards on 61 targets, while averaging 4.5 catches and 54.4 yards per game.
- Zay Flowers averages 4.8 receptions and 53.5 yards per game, and has 588 total receiving yards and 53 catches. He's gotten 72 total targets, and has caught one touchdown pass.
Defense
- On the defensive side, Roquan Smith has 118 tackles, three TFL, and 1.5 sacks in 2023. His tackle total leads the Ravens and is second in the NFL.
- Patrick Queen has 95 tackles, seven TFL, and 3.5 sacks this season.
- This season, Justin Madubuike has recorded 9.5 sacks (eighth in the NFL) to go along with his 10 TFL and 36 tackles.
- Kyle Hamilton has three sacks to go with six TFL, 56 tackles, and two interceptions this year.
Los Angeles Betting Info
- Los Angeles has covered the spread three times this season (3-6-1).
- The Chargers have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles games have gone over the total three times this season.
- The Chargers have been the underdog in three games this season, and they have failed to win any of those contests.
- Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +154 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.4% chance of a victory for the Chargers.
Chargers Stats
|Stat
|Average (Total)
|Rank
|Pass yards
|248.6 (2,486)
|9
|Rush yards
|105.7 (1,057)
|18
|Points scored
|25.9 (259)
|8
|Pass yards against
|291.6 (2,916)
|32
|Rush yards against
|102 (1,020)
|12
|Points allowed
|23.8 (238)
|23
Los Angeles' Key Players
Offense
- Justin Herbert has thrown for 2,609 yards this year (to rank eighth in the NFL), with 19 touchdowns (third in the NFL) and five interceptions. He is completing 66.2% of his passes while averaging 260.9 yards per game and 7.3 per attempt.
- On the ground, Herbert has added three rushing touchdowns and 186 rushing yards (third on the Chargers).
- Keenan Allen has 1,011 receiving yards (fourth in the NFL) and seven touchdowns (third in the NFL) on 83 receptions (first in the NFL), while being targeted 113 times.
- Austin Ekeler is averaging 56.6 rushing yards per game this season (396 total yards), while scoring four rushing touchdowns.
- Ekeler has helped out in the passing game, amassing 254 receiving yards (36.3 per game) on 24 catches (3.4 per game), while being targeted 38 times. He has one receiving touchdown.
- Joshua Kelley averages 35.2 rushing yards per game over 10 games (352 total yards), with two rushing touchdowns.
Defense
- So far in 2023, Khalil Mack has amassed 11 sacks to go with 11 TFL and 42 tackles through 10 games. He ranks fourth in the NFL in sacks.
- Kenneth Murray has 75 tackles, seven TFL, two sacks, and one interception. He leads the Chargers in tackles.
- Derwin James has intercepted one pass on top of 67 tackles, three TFL, and three passes defended during the 2023 campaign.
- Eric Kendricks has 59 tackles, two TFL, and three passes defended.
