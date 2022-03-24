Cleveland Browns Is Baker Mayfield the next Johnny Manziel? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

We’ve seen this story before in Cleveland.

A promising quarterback, burdened by off-the-field issues, leads a massive Southern school to greatness, scoops up a Heisman award (or two), gets selected in the first-round by the Browns with the goal of saving the franchise.

That was Johnny Manziel’s arc, the controversial former Texas A&M star destined for greatness who managed just 14 NFL starts. And now, a caller into "The Skip Bayless Show" on Thursday questioned whether Baker Mayfield is heading down a similar path considering his imminent exit from Cleveland.

Skip Bayless dismissed the notion, however, saying that the sports media world is too eager to dismiss Mayfield.

"I cannot tell you from the bottom of my heart how wrong that question is," Bayless said about comparisons between Manziel and Mayfield. "That is a nutty point of view, but it is one shared by 99.99 percent of the sports world. I believe I’m the last man on earth still defending Baker Mayfield."

Is Baker Mayfield destined to be just another Johnny Manziel? Skip Bayless weighs in

Bayless pointed out how egregious Manziel’s tenure with the Browns was. The elusive magician that made jaw-dropping throws in College Station was nowhere to be found in Cleveland. Manziel started just two games in his rookie season, throwing zero touchdowns, two interceptions and completing just 18 passes.

Manziel’s role in Cleveland grew during his second and final season, starting six contests and attempting 223 passes. Success remained elusive, however, as Manziel posted a 2-4 record as a starter while completing 57.8% of his passes and throwing just seven touchdowns.

He was released after his sophomore season.

"He went 2-6 as a starter," Bayless said. "He threw seven touchdown passes versus seven interceptions and he was done. Defunct. Over and out. And you're comparing that to Baker Mayfield? What am I missing here?"

Mayfield, on the other hand, was drafted No. 1 overall by the 0-16 Browns in 2018, before immediately improving the team after taking over for the injured Tyrod Taylor, leading his squad to a 6-7 record. He tossed 27 touchdown passes to just 14 interceptions.

Two years later, he led Cleveland to its most successful season in nearly two decades in 2020, surging to a remarkable 11-5 record and a playoff victory over division rival Pittsburgh.

Mayfield admittedly took a step back last season, finishing with the fifth-lowest quarterback in the league , and while Bayless acknowledged Baker’s struggles, he noted that Mayfield played through a series of serious injuries.

"I stand by my opinion through thick and thin," Bayless said. "In the second game, he shattered his shoulder and tore his labrum. And he just kept on sucking it up and playing."

Baker's time in Cleveland has seemingly come to a speedy end, but Bayless maintains there's no comparison between the two great "what-if's" in recent Browns history.

