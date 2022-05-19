Cleveland Browns Cowherd: Mayfield should 'lose the ego,' stay in Cleveland 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns remain at a standstill as the NFL offseason continues.

And while Mayfield's time in Cleveland is essentially over, his name remains on the team's roster.

It's no secret that Mayfield is ready to move on from the Browns' jampacked QB room, which now includes Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett , after he officially requested a trade from Cleveland back in March.

On Thursday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd offered some frank advice to the disgruntled Browns quarterback about making amends with the organization after NFL Network's Ian Rapoport recently suggested that "Mayfield knows Cleveland is a place he should probably play."

"Baker doesn't want to [be on the Cleveland roster]," Cowherd said. "[His] ego is hurt, and those Oklahoma egos are sizable. They come with a big chip on both shoulders. Baker, lose the Oklahoma ego. Go to Cleveland, play and get a second chance because nobody wanted you. Seattle thought about it. Carolina thought about it, and they're both rebuilding. No good team is interested at all in Baker Mayfield. So, your career is essentially in the toilet.

"You got some money — so do a lot of people. What do you want your legacy to be? No. 1 bust?"

Cowherd continued, pointing out what he believes would happen to Mayfield if he stayed in Cleveland for another season instead of jumping ship.

"You'll get a second shot. But more importantly, it will flip the narrative from cocky, ego-infused Baker to, ‘You know, that took a lot of guts by Baker Mayfield. I’ll tell you, that kid put his ego aside — that's a team player. That guy is somebody I can build around.'

Baker Mayfield proves to be unappealing to any good trade prospects I THE HERD Colin Cowherd suggests Baker Mayfield goes back to Cleveland with some humility, and play with the Browns while things unfold for Deshaun Watson.

"He's probably one of the top 25 quarterbacks in the world, but the narrative stinks," Cowherd added. "The talent doesn't. We know he's talented. I talked to a GM about this. He's totally toxic. People don't even want him in the building as a backup. Too much snark, too much ego. How do you change that? Because your talent is what it is. At this point, your not gonna change your talent, and the good teams aren't interested."

Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft — spent four years at the helm in Cleveland, where he led the Browns to a 29-30 record (1-1 in the playoffs). In 2020, he led the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002 and first postseason win since the 1994-95 season.

Since entering the league, Mayfield ranks 11th in the NFL in passing yards (14,125), 12th in passing touchdowns (92) and first in interceptions (56) among QBs (min 500 pass attempts).

Mayfield boasts more wins (29) than all other starting Browns quarterbacks since the 2012 season, and he is the only Brown to throw at least 20 TDs in each of his first three seasons.

Cleveland acquired Watson from the Houston Texans this offseason, shelling out $230 million in the process.

